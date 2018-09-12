Joey King talks The Kissing Booth, work ethic and more!

Joey King is a talented actress, she’s played some major roles including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000), Entourage (2004), Medium (2005), R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour (2010) and Avenging Angel, to name a few.

She’s always looking to make positive changes in the world, IMDB shared a little about her charity efforts.

"Joey has spoken to many schools and Boys and Girls Clubs on the importance of making a positive difference in the world, even if you are young. She attends and contributes to many charities, and you can often find her helping her grandmother deliver food to the elderly through Meals on Wheels when she is not working."

Recently, King opened up to Euphoria and talked about film, work ethic and more.

On her favorite line from a past film:

“From Horton Hears A Who, my character says, ‘In my world, everyone’s a pony, and we all eat rainbows and poop butterflies,’ and that is a line that has stuck with me for years, and I think a lot of people who’ve seen the movie say it’s their favorite, too!”

On how she characterizes her work ethic:

“I think I’m someone who is professional but I don’t take things too seriously. Like yes, it is a job. Yes, it is work, but I never want to lose my sense of fun. I think that’s what makes me so in love with my job… I always have a good time doing it. Even if the subject matter is dark and heavy, or the physicality of it is draining, I want to make sure I’m having fun. Like every time I step on a new set, it’s an adventure to make new friends meet new people.”

