Mac Miller: There’s no right way to remember Malcolm.

He influenced us differently, in the best way.

“When you feel sad, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. Everyone has those days when you doubt yourself, and when you feel like everything you do sucks, but then there are those days when you feel like Superman. It’s just the balance of the world. I just write to feel better.” – Mac Miller

PCG magazine was heart-broken when news broke about Mac Miller passing away in his home from a possible overdose.

Those who know Mac, well, they know he battled a demon and it was one he wasn’t silent about because it was one he wanted to beat. Along with that is the fact that he has always influenced his family, friends, and fans way before fame. Miller had a huge heart, that’s what made him “Malcolm McCormick”

He started back in the day as Larry Fisherman, making small impacts in his local community in, Pittsburgh, PA

Miller isn’t going to be forgotten, nor will his music because he was talented enough to leave us with a piece of him, a passion that ran through his veins like blood.

Yeah, that’s what Mac Miller was, he was passionate, loving, humble and caring. In fact, I read a story where he heard that Frankie Grande was celebrating different amounts of time in sobriety. And Mac would bring him a gift every month because he knew how hard of a trial is to win.

Mac Miller and Frankie Grande

Frankie opened up to ET about their friendship and his Miller’s positive example.

“I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding,” he wrote. “Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other.” “Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that I may be there for others,” he continued. “This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE. To anyone who needs help, help is there. You just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult… but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. Do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. Please ask for help! You are NOT ALONE!”

The great news is that Frankie Grande reveals he has now been sober for more than a year and we know Miller is looking down on him, proud as ever, to conclude, Frankie gave his love and made sure to remind those in need that they can always contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline if they are feeling sad.

“Malcolm my friend, you will be dearly missed,” he wrote. “And I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proud AF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting… Thank you from the bottom of my heart. AA: (212) 870-3400 NA: (818) 773-9999 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: :800-273-9255.”

Truthfully, it’s a great reminder, another memory owed to Miller, who helped influence Frankie Grande’s life for the positive.

Frankie Grande and Mac Miller have been friends for a while, as you all know, Miller had been dating Grande for some time and recently broke up this year. Unfortunately, this made it possible for negative people to bash Ariana Grande for no reason.

I’m going to say it once, stop it. This was not about their relationship and for you to even try to pin something on another person in that fashion is wrong. You do not wish that kind of pain and loss on people, shame on you.

Are you struggling with addiction or do you know someone who might be struggling?

Now, as I sit here and write this, I hope that those struggling can put that lean down, I hope those in the industry that are seeing fame realize it’s okay to “live clean,” and if you’re ready, just talk to someone you trust. And while I don’t know who is reading this, I know that someone is, you might be struggling or maybe you know someone who is, regardless, please remember to reach out to those you think might need an extra shoulder for support.

Additionally, to just to cover the bases, if it’s you, don’t be ashamed, there are so many challenges in this life, ones that are hard to face, money doesn’t fix everything, that’s the point here, happiness comes from within, so, whatever your missing, it’s time to find it and live a full and healthy life.

Rest in paradise Malcolm McCormick, you will always forever influence, you will always forever be in our hearts, looking down on us and your music, it will forever inspire.

Blessed be!

Mac Miller Concert Tributes – Childish Gambino, J. Cole, Drake, Maroon 5 and more