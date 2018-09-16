What Did Anna Kendrick Say To Make Obama Laugh?

Anna Kendrick has always been known to say what’s on her mind and in reality. But she has everyone wondering what in the world she said to former President Barack Obama to make him laugh so hard, well, if you’re anything Anna Kendrick it was probably hilarious.

The 33-year-old actress opened up to Stephen Colbert on Friday’s “The Late Show,” she accidentally called Obama an “a——” during a private campaign event with him in Los Angeles in 2012.

What Did Anna Kendrick Say To Make Obama Laugh?

Apparently, her accident occurred during a discussion about the economy and the recession and Obama called out Kendrick on the topic. Luckily, it was a situation in which everyone was able to laugh about, including the president.

Obama spoke to Kendrick one-on-one, clearing the air (which there was no negativity in the air, to begin with, still great to see him care about her feelings).

“I hope I didn’t embarrass you earlier?”

She responded with colorful words.

“Yeah, you’re such an a——,” she responded. Leaving everyone on The Late Show shocked.

Consequently, she loves to joke and she had another one for our former President, calling him on being the first person to arrive at the event. Obama laughed, asking her if people from Main are always on time.

“Are people from Maine really punctual?”

And she responded, once again with a full personality.

“And I was like, ‘You didn’t know that? You’re the president!’”

“The coolest three seconds of my life. What can I say?” she wrote. “I’m hilarious.”

And Obama seemed to take the comments with relaxation. Kendrick shared a picture of their chat a year later to her Instagram, showing the former President bent over laughing. She recalled that as one of her favorite memories.

Honestly, she is quite hilarious, and we’re glad that she’s able to have fun with her personality, no shame or judgment!

What is Anna Kendrick known for?

The gorgeous lady is best known for her roles Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Up in The Air, and Trolls. Currently, Kendrick has quite a few films in production including an “Untitled Christmas Morris Project,” “Noelle,” and “Trolls World Tour.”

Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect

Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect 2