Hailee Steinfeld opens up about love, being a teenager and partying!

Ahh, it’s fall, sweater weather, cuddles, pumpkin everything, and love. Hailee Steinfeld opened up to Cosmopolitan about her love life, teenage years and avoiding a “party,” lifestyle.

The gorgeous 21-year-old singer is happy to be where she is in life. And while she hasn’t opened confirmed her relationship with Niall Horan, she has confirmed she’s happily in love.

Music has such a connection with personality and it’s no wonder Steinfeld is a multi-hyphenate star. In fact, in her latest hit, she sings about laying in bed with her love in “Used to This,” one of our favorite jams right now. If you haven’t heard it, be sure to check it out below.

But let’s get to the good stuff.

On being in love:

“When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. I am one to spread [out] on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible. You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy. And when you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person…there’s nothing that compares.”

On missing out during her teens:

“I used to go on Facebook and see all my friends dressed up for winter formal or homecoming or prom. I would think, Even if it’s the worst night, I’ll never know what that feels like.”

On not living a wild party lifestyle:

“That side of it has never been my thing. [Years ago at a party] I got completely shut down by everyone and maybe it’s because I didn’t have a red Solo cup in my hands. I realized I’m not going to stay here and feel uncomfortable just to fit in.”

It’s pretty understandable if you ask us, Hailee Steinfeld started her career at just 14-years-old, in fact, she’s worked with high-profile talent including Zedd, DNCE, and Florida Georgia Line. It’s always been constant hard work and envisioning her goals, grabbing them and inspiring her family, friends, and fans.

As a result, her hard work is paying off, Hailee took to Instagram and announced that she will be hosting the 2018 MTV EMA’s in Bilbao.

“@haileesteinfeld I am SO excited to announce that I will be HOSTING the 2018 MTV EMA’s in Bilbao!!! I might just have to perform a new song while I’m there. 😉 I can’t wait my loves! ❣️🐝 #MTVEMA”

That’s exciting, so be sure to stay tuned and if you’re loving the positive vibes, you can subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest entertainment news.

Blessed be!

Hailee Steinfeld — “Used To This”