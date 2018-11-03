Priyanka Chopra is making a difference through her work with UNICEF.

Priyanka Chopra has been making a difference in many lives through UNICEF. In fact, she recently opened up to PEOPLE magazine about being an advocate for children’s rights and welfare all around the world.

The gorgeous 36-year-old has worked with the organization for 12-years as a global Goodwill Ambassador. And she feels it has positively changed her life.

“The field trips are the most special because you meet incredible kids and survivors. That has been one of my joyous moments, being able to help advocate children’s rights and children’s welfare around the world. That moved me so much in being able to go to places where these kids have no voice or no one listening to them, and actually shedding light on that,” Priyanka shared.

What does UNICEF do?

“UNICEF works in 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. And we never give up.”

That’s such an amazing goal, don’t you think? Chopra went on to share how we take a lot for granted in life. Meanwhile, these children have close to nothing and struggle just to find a good education and food.

“It makes you feel so small as a person. And it makes you feel like the life we lived are so self-centered. We take so much for granted. It really is a way of coming back into reality and seeing the world for what it is.”

Volunteer work can go a long way and even you can get involved, it changes your life for the better. And it’s one thing that has definitely helped change Priyanka for the better.

“The one thing that has changed in me is, I do not take my privileges for granted. I do not take the fact that I live in a comfortable home, I have the ability to get an education, I have a job that I want to have, I’m living the life that I choose to live,” Priyanka concluded.

