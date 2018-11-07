Ariana Grande drops new “breathin,” video! Check it out!

Ariana Grande has just dropped a new video for her song “breathin,” and it has some awesome visuals.

Regardless of everything that happens in our lives, staying strong, continuing to work hard and taking mental breaks as needed makes it so we can achieve our highest potential. Grande has openly shown the world just how much she cares about the world around her but she also hasn’t shied away from being completely truthful and honest about her life (even when she doesn’t have to tell the world).

As many know she has loved and lost someone very close to her (Mac Miller), in fact, she recently dropped a new song called “Thank you, Next.” which you can also check out below.

Blessed be!

Ariana Grande, Breathin’

Ariana Grande – thank u, next (audio)