John Mayer opens up about Mac Miller and jamming together!

John Mayer first opened up about Mac Miller and his passing on September 8, 2018. Mayer took to Instagram to share deep feelings about Miller.

"This was going to be Mac Miller's year. He made a quantum leap in his music. That's incredibly hard to do, to evolve and get better and more focused while your career is already underway. You don't get there without a lot of work, and Mac had put the work in. I didn't expect to play on his album the day he played some songs for me at his house, but when I heard "Small Worlds," I gave it a short, chirpy little "yup," which is the highest praise I can give a track. It means we don't need to say another word, it's going down. I grabbed the nearest guitar in the room and within a couple of hours we had finished a tune that made me so incredibly happy to have a part in, not to mention we established a nice little friendship. He was so funny I just kind of stopped typing "LOL" back in our texts. Mac was, to me, on permanent LOL status. I gave him whatever guidance I thought I had the right to, having been through the press ringer in the past and wanting him to understand that none of that noise could ever really take a bite out of the music he was about to put out."

The truth is, it’s not all about music, there was more to Mac Miller, that’s what made him such a successful and strong storyteller. His music was real, raw with the truth. Mayer recalled the last time he saw Mac Miller and how it was “unreal.”

“The last time I saw him, he was playing Hotel Cafe’ in Los Angeles for a crowd of 100 people. He was nervous, and honest about it with the audience. I thought that was so endearing, especially seeing as he would go on to play one of the best sets I’d seen in a very long time. His band was unreal. You gotta know that if you weren’t familiar with Mac Miller, you were about to be, whether you would have seen him at a festival, or a friend was going to catch a show and tell everyone they knew about it (like I did.) Mac put in the work. He made his best album and formed the band that was weeks away from becoming a breakout live sensation. Believe me when I say that. I send my love and support to everyone who knew him better, because what relative little I did, I just adored.”

As we mentioned in our previous blog, there is no right way to remember Mac Miller, he had a special place in everyone’s hearts. Those in his personal life, those fans who stuck with him from the Larry Fisherman days and even people who had never heard his music prior to his passing. Mac Miller was in fact, one inspirational and amazing son, friend and musician.

Recently, John Mayer opened up to The Complex about Miller and reasons behind it being “particularly tragic.”

“I just wish it wasn’t fatal. I just wish figuring out your life didn’t take your life away from you. I don’t have an answer for how to fix that, but once you get old enough to understand how valuable life is, you look at people and go, ‘I just wish you could work this out.’”

And when it came to hearing Mac’s music, it was nothing but good times.

“There are a lot of songs people play for me and I go, ‘Man, I wish I was on this song, but it’s done’… We had such a great time and laughed, and I said to him, ‘No cash. No credit. I’m just happy to do it, man.’ He said, ‘Hey, can I…’ I said, ‘I don’t want people talking about me. I want people talking about your record.’

Doesn’t that make quite the statement? It’s those actions that speak louder than words. There is no doubt, many will miss Mac Miller and he will forever be with us because he left us so many gifts, including an impression of his true heart, honesty, music and most importantly, his smile. He was always cheesin’ ear to ear.

It’s a huge reminder to check in on your friends, listen, do everything you can to help, depression, addiction, internal battles can be suppressed and sometimes all you need is a real friend to just listen and guide you through the motions until you reach your goal.

Mac Miller did not pass in vain. He shouldn’t be remembered because of his internal battle with addiction. Miller should always be remembered for the good he did in the world.

Blessed be.