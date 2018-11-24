Selena Gomez working on a new series!

Selena Gomez has over 300-titles listed under her belt on IMDB. She’s not new to the film and television industry. And she’s great at acting, producing and sharing her talent telling inspirational stories and taking part in television shows and films that set out to make a heavy impact on the world.

Three of her productions are currently in post-production.

The series “Rising,“ has not revealed production status but is a drama set in a low-income Latino neighborhood, told from the eyes of an 18-year-old girl who is destined for greatness.

Both Aaron Kaplan and Selena Gomez teamed up together to make the series and we are excited to follow their journey.

Blessed be!