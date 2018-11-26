Blast from the past Justin Bieber prank calls a Belieber and more!

Blast from the past Justin Bieber Prank Calls a Fan and more!

Who doesn’t like a good, fun throwback? After all, we did just wrap a long weekend. And heading back to our regular schedules can be tiring that first day back, so let’s all take a look back in time.

Do you guys remember when Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres pranked a fan by calling her at college and informing her that “she was skipping class?” Well, if you don’t remember, check it out below.

Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Bieber teaming up always leaves us in tears. They are the ultimate duo when it comes to entertainment.

Since 2015, there have been a lot of changes in his life. Ones that have only made him a better man.

J-dawg is now married to the one, the only Hails. And she isn’t just gold on the outside, she has a huge heart and it’s not a surprise that Justin and Hailey click so well. It’s nice to see them happy.

It’s also been reported that Justin and Hailey Baldwin will be living in Waterloo, Ontario. They are living together in a gorgeous home, surrounded by family and familiarity. Just imagine how fun it is to walk around with your love and have him point out the locations he used to hang out as a kid, talking about memories and thinking about all the relatable things couples do in life.

PCG magazine is sending love, light, and good vibes to the whole family!

Blessed be!