Ariana Grande releasing a docuseries about Dangerous Woman and Manchester!

Ariana Grande is ready to blow her fans away with her next project. Ari’s been working on a documentary on her 2017 Dangerous Woman Tour. And it’s coming out tomorrow on YouTube. But before you start getting excited, there’s more, it’s a film that will be a four-part docuseries. And don’t get us started on the trailer, it will give large insight into her tour.

Also, as many of you know, Ariana Grande had an attack at her Manchester concert. But she did the unthinkable and changed the world by coming back and putting her whole heart and soul into the Manchester Benefit concert.

The footage in Ariana Grande’s docuseries will contain footage from her Manchester Benefit show.

In spite of such a traumatic event for all those families and victims involved, Ari made sure to stand up against the evil and put love and light back into the hearts of her family, friends, fans and the lives all over the world.

The good news all four episodes will be available on YouTube premium or free of charge on Ariana Grande’s official YouTube Channel, you’ll have a couple cliffhangers as they will be aired over the next few weeks on her channel. But if you’re interested in YouTube premium, it’s $9.99 for a subscription.

