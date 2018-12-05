Jake Gyllenhaal to play “Mysterio,” in Spider-Man: Far From Home!

There’s no doubt that if you’re here then you love Jake Gyllenhaal movies! And that’s why we’re excited to share confirmation that Gyllenhaal will be playing a villain in Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home!

Can you believe that the first time “Mysterio,” appeared in comics was in 1964?

It’s amazing how far the film industry has come in the passing years. In fact, Mysterio had never been portrayed on any Marvel films… and in light of that, it feels like the perfect time to get rolling because fans are pumped to hear that Jake Gyllenhaal will be taking the role.

Jake Gyllenhaal films make a very long list but he’s been best known for his roles in films such as:

Brokeback Mountain

Nightcrawler

Prisoners

Bubble Boy

The Good Girl

Nocturnal Animals

The list is endless when it comes to our favorite Jake Gyllenhaal films. He’s always given a perfect performance, becomes the character and is hard-working on all levels. Most importantly, his newest role as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. And we have no doubt he will do a fantastic job with the role. Give him some love as this is also his first Instagram post!

Ahh-good ollll social-media.

What do you guys think? Are you pumped up to see another one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s films?

I mean, this is pretty epic!

Let us know what your thoughts are about the news in the comments below! And don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news without the worry of negative-vibes!

Blessed be!