Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour – Official Trailer on Netflix!

When she fell, she fell hard. When she finally rose, she rose slowly. She heard echos of mean words, without your past you could never have arrived. Are you ready for it?

New Year’s Eve might turn into a Netflix watch party for many Swifties. The official Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour will release on Netflix starting at 12:01 A.M PST!

The talented 29-year-old singer constantly inspires. And she has just announced the special in light of her birthday. Swift took to Instagram to thank her family, friends, and fans.

Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.





The Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour was a success, bringing an incredible $345.7 million. She performed 53 concerts and brought some special guests including Selena Gomez, Faith Hill, Niall Horan, Tim McGraw, John Mellencamp , Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris and Sugarland.

Did anyone of our PCG readers attend her tour? Let us know what you thought in the comments below. And don’t forget to sound off about her Reputation Stadium Tour trailer!

You’re excited, admit it!

Blessed be!

[Photo Credit: Taylor Swift’s Instagram]

Like this: Like Loading...

Related