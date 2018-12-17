Gisele Bundchen shares the secrets to her relationship with Tom Brady!

Gisele Bundchen might be talking about her relationship with Tom Brady. But she also shines with inspiration. The podcast is inspirational and can apply to many areas in your life.

The gorgeous 38-year-old model has opened up about her marriage to Tom Brady. One decade later and they are still strong and inspirational!



Bundchen opened up about her relationship with the 41-year-old NFL player in her recent interview with Arianna Huffington for the Thrive Global podcast.



On honoring one another:



“I think it’s important to honor each other for who we are, and to not try to change the other. Just to fully accept each other. I think it’s important to always keep the communication also loving and respectful and current. I’m not going to talk about something that happened, you know a year ago. We address it, and then we let it go. Because I think with acceptance comes freedom,” she shared.



On being empathetic in a relationship:



“When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they’re sad it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them.”



Truthfully, Gisele Bundchen is on-point with her thoughts about being in a relationship, in fact, this can even apply to family and friends.

Signs that you might be in a toxic- rela tionship.

Shouldn’t you always want what’s best for those you care about in life?



If you want to hear more check out the video below and be sure to let us know what you thought of the podcast.



Personally, it feels relatable and if things don’t work out between you, a friend or even a relationship then always leave with the same respect to begin. That kind of attitude shoots for positivity and less hate, less anxiety and less worry.



Blessed be.

Gisele Bündchen Reveals The One Thing That Keeps Her Marriage Strong | Thrive Global |

