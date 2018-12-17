“The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have.” – Vince Lombardi

You have a chronic illness get over it.



The one sentence anyone suffering from a long-term illness despises. Regardless of what a person might be suffering from, it’s vital to understand the fact, you don’t know what their specific battle feels like on the inside, it feels like jail.



It’s not like we looked up to the sky and said “Hail almighty, give me Crohn’s disease.” Let’s take a look at a few other examples those you know might be battling.









Examples of illnesses people battle.

Cystic fibrosis

Chronic Pain (secondary)

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Drug addiction

Mental Health

Diabetes

COPD

Haven’t you noticed those facing the toughest battles are thankful for every moment they have on Earth?

Even so, there are those who choose to mock, laugh and even bully others around them, not even knowing the intense battles they face every day in life. In fact, nobody likes to suffer, any sane person, using common sense can understand how suffering feels. Even so, people continue to make fun of their family, friends, and talent.

A few perfect examples come to mind.

For example, Crohn’s disease. The fresh diagnosis came my way after more than few years of trying to figure out what had been causing not only stomach pain but skin problems, vision problems, anxiety, fear and even insecurity.

I have been told everything from “get over it,” to abandoned by family and friends who couldn’t care less. Then we have other examples such as Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

What’s the point in sending hate toward people who speak up about mental illness or have been battling these demons daily?

The reason I bring these two examples to the table is to show disease and mental illness do not discriminate. Pete Davidson understands Crohn’s disease, PTSD and BPD just as much as I understand how he feels. And we are in fact, two different people, with two very different lives.

The fact is, in reality, people never stop to think before sharing an opinion on a topic they know nothing about, especially if they are not empathetic.

Empathy is a gift and one we should all harness. Remember, just because you’re not going through it, that doesn’t mean it’s not important.

On a positive note, it will better your relationship with them as well. In fact, it shows that you are taking action to understand and find ways to help make living with an illness easier.

There are a handful of friends in my life who have taken the time to learn about Crohn’s disease. They have visited me even when I was unable to make it to their house for an event. Uniquely, they each sent words of comfort my way.

“I know that Crohn’s isn’t easy and it’s something that changes from day-to-day. I still love you.”

That simple sentence helped me smile a lot that night. After all, they do say the way you make people feel is one fact they will remember about you for life.

So, my question is why be rude? Why send hate to those you don’t know? What’s the point in (as a fan) sending Pete Davidson hate or Ariana Grande? I’ve even seen comments about Mac Miller, ones that were disgusting. Nobody deserves to go the way Miller left this world. On a positive note, he left us with meaningful and unforgettable music. Most importantly, his loving persona.

If you know someone who battles with an illness, any illness, remember to show them love, have empathy and get involved. And if you don’t have negitive intentions, maybe it’s time to take a look in the mirror and realize I wasn’t invisible, Crohn’s disease came to me in a flare, over-night.

Anything can happen to anyone and if we switched places for one day, I’m pretty confident, you would never see the world the same and endless love would be a constant in your life.

The good in Hollywood exists and if you love reading positive celebrity news, be sure to subscribe to our Newsletter. You’ll be able to stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related