Justin and Hailey Bieber adopt a new fur baby named Oscar!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are adorbs, especially when they take to Instagram and share cute pictures of their life together, which is awesome because they aren’t obligated to share those precious moments with the world.

Remember when Justin Bieber opened up to GQ in 2016 about his friendships and relationships with Hailey Baldwin (at the time) and how he felt about Baldwin.

“someone I really love.” He then spoke about the possibility of marrying her, saying, “I know that in the past, I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. I just don’t want to hurt her.”

Earlier Justin uploaded a picture of their new fur baby and “son,” named Oscar Bieber.

The adorable little pupper is shown off laying on Justin’s shoulder. In addition more videos were uploaded by the Biebers showing Oscar play around on the bed and simply, being cute.

What an awesome way to start the upcoming new year off, don’t you agree?

