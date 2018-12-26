Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sell out of Drew slippers!

Justin Bieber and his gorgeous wife Hailey Bieber teamed up and made some fun slippers on Justin’s new clothing line. And they are already sold out.

Beliebers will be exactly that, Beliebers. These are the family, friends and fans who have supported J-dawg from day one. And as many of those supporters have swarmed Justin Bieber’s new clothing line.

Hailey Bieber and Justin shared a picture of both of them wearing the slippers. And before you know it Beliebers were directed to his online store “The House of Drew,” where they were able to purchase “Cheap Hotel Slippers,” for the affordable price of $4.99!

The slippers feature a cute smiley face with the letters of Justin Bieber’s middle name “Drew,” featured as the smile portion of the slippers.

Adorbs and most importantly, they are unisex, what better way to start off a new clothing line. And we’re certain Justin and Hailey Bieber are super excited for the upcoming 2019 year. I mean, there’s so much that talent work on throughout the year, we can only assume, more music and clothing will be coming sooner than later.

In fact, Bieber works so hard that he’s always dropping something new every year.

Did you guys happen to snag a pair of those slippers before they sold out? Show us your feet with the hashtag “DrewsSlippers,” after you get them and you might be featured in one of our upcoming blogs.

