Coachella 2019: The lineup is fire!

“Life may not be the party we hoped for, but while we’re here, we should dance.”

— M.D.H

Coachella first started on October 9, 1999. And to this very day it’s still one of the most popular music festivals of the year. One that always leaves you in complete bliss as you dance to your favorite artists and bond with friends, all while making new friends as well.

This year will prove no different. The Coachella 2019 lineup was released on January 2 and fans are super excited for the event and all artists that have been confirmed.

Last year, Coachella 2018 was had headliners including Beyoncé, Eminem, and the Weeknd; SZA, Cardi B, Migos, David Byrne, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, War on Drugs, Haim, King Krule, Kamasi Washington, Tyler, the Creator, Fleet Foxes, Angel Olsen, A Perfect Circle, Chic with Nile Rodgers and many other talented artists.

Take a look at this year’s 2019 Coachella lineup, it’s literal fire.

Coachella 2019 lineup.

As one of the most important American music festival’s of the year, we can only expect the same or better for Coachella 2019.

What artists are playing for the Coachella 2019 lineup?

Ariana Grande

Dillon Frances

Khalid

Zedd

Bad Bunny

Solange

Weezer

J Balvin

Billie Eilish

Janelle Monae

The 1975

Diplo

Kacey Musgraves

BLACKPINK

Virgil Abloh

Idris Elba

Juice WRLD

Ella Mai

Jaden Smith

Rosalia

Check out that lineup guys, you are not dreaming. If you’re headed to Coachella 2019, soak it up, it will be one unforgettable memory.

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will begin on Friday, April 12 and wrap on Sunday, April 21.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 4 at 11 a.m. PT

Have you ever attended a Coachella festival? How was it? Let us know in the comments below.

Coachella throwback: Dillon Francis – Weekend 1 Recap – Coachella 2017 Friday, April 14

