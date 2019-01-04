International Delight: You’ll never guess which Easter themed coffee creamer hit the shelves!

International Delight is at it again, creating delicious and addicting flavors. You’ll never guess which Easter themed coffee creamer hit the shelves but check it out below.

Peeps lovers everywhere, get ready, the marshmallowy peep flavored coffee creamer is limited edition.

It’s has a yellow color to mimic the colors of original chick shaped candy.

International Delight announced that the delicious new creamer is available at all major retailers.

In addition to the new peep flavor International Delight have many other creamers to choose from including Oreo, French Vanilla, Cold Stone Creamery® Sweet Cream, Southern Butter Pecan, Mocha and even White Chocolate Macadamia (my favorite next to Oreo).

Above all, did you know that International Delight has sugar and fat free options?

Surely, everyone has a favorite, for this reason, we’re calling all coffee fans.

We want to hear what you think about the International Delight’s current and new peep flavor, are you going to try it?

Sound off in the comments below.

Blessed be.

