International Delight: You’ll never guess which Easter themed coffee creamer hit the shelves!

International Delight is at it again, creating delicious and addicting flavors. You’ll never guess which Easter themed coffee creamer hit the shelves but check it out below.

Peeps lovers everywhere, get ready, the marshmallowy peep flavored coffee creamer is limited edition.

It’s has a yellow color to mimic the colors of original chick shaped candy.

International Delight announced that the delicious new creamer is available at all major retailers.

In addition to the new peep flavor International Delight have many other creamers to choose from including Oreo, French Vanilla, Cold Stone Creamery® Sweet Cream, Southern Butter Pecan, Mocha and even White Chocolate Macadamia (my favorite next to Oreo).

Above all, did you know that International Delight has sugar and fat free options?

Family Traditions: They are different for us all!

Surely, everyone has a favorite, for this reason, we’re calling all coffee fans.

We want to hear what you think about the International Delight’s current and new peep flavor, are you going to try it?

Sound off in the comments below.

Finally, if you're enjoying the positive vibes be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you'll be able to stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity and entertainment news.

Blessed be.

Laurara Monique is known by various celebrities as the youngest and kindest celebrity blogger. PCG has been described as a "celebrity safe zone."
Paula inspires the world with her many humanitarian efforts.

“So time over time what will change the world, no one knows? The only promise is a day to live, to give and share with one another. See the wisdom from mistakes in our past; the promise of a new day.” -Paula Abdul

#positive #celebritynews #PaulaAbdul #charity
Paula Abdul inspires world through charity efforts!
Charity is important and frequently overlooked but there are people who put their heart into the world in the hopes of inspiring others to do the same, inspiring one person at a time.
Kesha Sebert has consistently focused on creating music she loves as well as her fans. Further, she loves to spend quality time with fans and help many charities. Sebert has shown us by action that we are in fact, we sell ourselves short.

When Kesha hit up Salt Lake City, Utah for her Rainbow tour with Macklemore, not only did she perform but she inspired the crowd.

But then again, she did that for every single concert! Check it out below!

#KeshaSebert #positivevibes #celebritynews
Kesha Sebert: How her tour and strength helped the world.
Kesha Sebert has consistently focused on creating music she loves as well as her fans. Further, she loves to spend quality time with fans and help many charities. Sebert has shown us by action that…
Don't let the bastards get you down
Don’t let the assholes wear you out
Don't let the mean girls take the crown
Don't let the scumbags screw you around
Don't let the bastards take you down

#Kesha #entertainment #music #hiphop #rap #love #dj #art #fun #artist #producer #entrepreneur #party #instagood #comedy #instagram #hiphopmusic #lifestyle #positive #celebritynews #inspire
The Taylor Swift 2018 reputation Stadium Tour was a pure success!

Swift’s performance in Dallas was unforgettable as she stood on a 150 foot tall stage. In fact, that’s the largest stage Taylor has performed on, it’s no wonder the whole set was on-point. Moreso, this was Taylor’s first Stadium Tour, which she opened up about on stage in Dallas.

Check it out below!

#TaylorSwift #positivecelebrity #celebritynews #pcgmagazine
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
