Ariana Grande releases bloopers from Thank u, next!

Ariana Grande recently dropped a new song “thank u, next,” after a couple hardships in her life.

Grande’s music video for her new song, keeping it true to herself and the meaning of her song. And now she’s released the bloopers and it’s a video every fan would love to watch.

When things are hard in life it can be difficult to see it will be okay. In fact, this fits with all trials, including breakups. Grande sets a great example of what it means to leave a relationship with the same respect to begin.

One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now, I’m so amazing I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

So, look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that, I say

Thank you, next (next)

Thank u, Next is an absolute hit, most importantly, it’s empowering. If you haven’t seen the official “thank u, next,” music video, check it out below. Lastly, you can check out the bloopers which are so much fun.

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ariana Grande – thank u, next (bloopers + deleted scene)