Ariana Grande releases bloopers from Thank u, next!
Ariana Grande recently dropped a new song “thank u, next,” after a couple hardships in her life.
Grande’s music video for her new song, keeping it true to herself and the meaning of her song. And now she’s released the bloopers and it’s a video every fan would love to watch.
When things are hard in life it can be difficult to see it will be okay. In fact, this fits with all trials, including breakups. Grande sets a great example of what it means to leave a relationship with the same respect to begin.
Ariana Grande docuseries, check it out!
One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I’m so amazing
I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say
Thank you, next (next)
Thank u, Next is an absolute hit, most importantly, it’s empowering. If you haven’t seen the official “thank u, next,” music video, check it out below. Lastly, you can check out the bloopers which are so much fun.