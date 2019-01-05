Paula Abdul inspires world through charity efforts!

Paula inspires the world with her many humanitarian efforts.

“So time over time what will change the world, no one knows? The only promise is a day to live, to give and share with one another. See the wisdom from mistakes in our past; the promise of a new day.”

-Paula Abdul

Charity is important and frequently overlooked but there are people who put their heart into the world in the hopes of inspiring others to do the same, inspiring one person at a time.

And it’s awesome to see talent spend time doing what they love most, helping others. In fact, it was just in 2017 when Paula Abdul received the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award from The Music Business Association.

According to Business Wire Abdul is an “empowering ambassador of We.org.

“Abdul is an ambassador of We.org, where she uplifts and empowers tens of thousands of youths in cities circling the globe as a speaker for We Day—a movement that unites world-renowned speakers and performers to celebrate the power young people have to change the world. This year, she partnered with Turnaround Arts, a signature program of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, to adopt a school in Brooklyn, NY, and help foster arts education in impoverished schools across the nation. In 2014, the Avon Foundation for Women tapped Abdul as their Avon Global Ambassador for their international #CheckYourself digital campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.”

Charities that Paula Abdul has dedicated her love to in hopes of making the world a better place.

Happy Wigs & Wishes Eve from me & @martinocartier!!! Staying up ALL NIGHT rehearsing for tomorrow’s “Night of Wigs & Wishes” event! xoP 🎈 pic.twitter.com/210qUGNRON — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) October 22, 2017

President James Donio opened up about Paula Abdul’s charity effort.

“Paula’s philanthropic efforts are a prime example of how artists give back to their community and the world. We are pleased to recognize her and hope her example will remind everyone how important it is to donate time, energy, and influence to charitable causes.

Abdul opened up about the award and her love for helping others in life because it brings “joy.”

“I’ve been blessed to be able to do what I love for a living, but it’s helping others that really brings me the most joy. The work itself is the true reward, but I hope this recognition will bring further awareness to the causes I fight for and inspire others to do the same.”

Charities supported.

American Humane Association

Bony Pony Ranch

Clothes Off Our Back

Compound Foundation

Dizzy Feet Foundation

In Defense of Animals

Jed Foundation

Kids Wish Network

LEAP Foundation

Leeza’s Place

Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation

Much Love Animal Rescue

Music Saves Lives

NEDA

Peace Alliance

Red Cross

Save The Music Foundation

Shane’s Inspiration

The Rescue Train

Unite for Japan

Did we miss something? Let us know!

Truthfully, there are endless issues people face each day. And while we may be in our own world it’s important to open our eyes and take action. In fact, Paula Abdul stands as such a positive example, one we should follow.

There are many ways to get involved with charity and you don’t have to be rich. In fact, you can start doing charity in your home-town. There are many shelters that need assistance.

There are even recreation centers that need more volunteers, as well as nursing homes.

Paula Abdul has constantly put her heart into helping the world by taking part in causes including Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer’s Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Children, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief and so much more, check it out on Look to the Stars.

She’s quite inspiring and we’re glad to see the effort, love and passion she puts into her work.

It shows in her fandom as well, we had a fan reach out about Paula Abdul. And it truly made us smile. She shared:

“I’m listening to her music now! I just love how caring she is and she’s an awesome dancer and a hard worker! her songs are so good too! she’s gorgous and has the cutest laugh!”

Finally, the big question, what can we do now to make a difference in our community or world?

Sound off in the comments below and tell us which efforts you think more attention.

Blessed be!

Like this: Like Loading...