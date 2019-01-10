Josh Brolin shares grueling free write about sobriety.

Josh Brolin shares a grueling freewrite after 5-years of sobriety

Josh Brolin just celebrated 5-years of sobriety. He recently took to his Instagram and shared a free write about the awful hangovers he would face each day when he was partying.

The freewrite called “Drunk,” truly hits you in the feels. And encourages anyone that might have a drinking problem to change their ways.

What’s the use of always having to drink in order to feel calm or have a good time with friends. In regards to social drinking, there is nothing wrong having a glass of wine or your favorite beer with dinner.

Drinking only becomes a problem when it reaches the point that you can’t sleep and you think about it, you crave it and have to get your fix. It’s especially a problem if it’s affecting the relationships around those who heavily drink.

Brolin’s post is powerful.

“Drunk: when you think you’re having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth and your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive and you can’t remember anything you did so you roll out of bed over last night’s urine and you dial your best friend’s phone number because you recall him lifting you over his head, your whole self, before you hit and broke through the drywall and, you think, a large aquarium and the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: “What did I do last night?!” and he answers, after a great pause: “…Dude…”.

#5years”

Additionally, he uploaded the picture of him looking quite toasted. It’s great to hear that he’s been able to fight the urge and make the 5-year mark. The only way from here is up and that’s always rewarding.

That being said, if you know someone who might be struggling with addiction, know it’s okay to express your emotion and speak with them about your anxieties.

Maybe the person is in denial at the moment. You can always encourage them to talk with their provider or a local rehab.

When it comes to saving a life, I would have rather said something than nothing.

It’s very difficult when you lose friends to a substance.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related