Killing Eve: Sarah Oh plays as an operative and the show is addicting!

Killing Eve has us on the edge of our seats as we follow an assassin with major skills.

The security operative played by Sarah Oh, best known for her role as Cristina Yang on “Greys Anatomy,” is determined to find this female killer.

The TV series is based of the Villanelle novela’s by Luke Jennings.

Even more, we get to see many of our favorite talent including Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodina, Sean Delaney, Kirby Howell-Baptise, Owen McDonell and many more incredible actors.

The story line from IMDB takes us deeper.

“Eve is a bored, whip-smart security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfil her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle, is a talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fierce women, equally obsessed with each other, will go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse, toppling the typical spy-action thriller.”

Check out the trailer below and see if you get hooked. If you do, you can check out the TV-series on Hulu,YouTube, Google Play and Amazon Prime.

