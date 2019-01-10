Thank u, next: What Ariana Grande taught us with her new hit!

Category: positive celebrity 0

Thank u, next: What Ariana Grande taught us with her new hit!

Ariana Grande has been a hot tabloid headline for the last few months. Unfortunately, it’s constantly backlash and negative comments. Who wouldn’t want to delete their social media account?

It’s likely you can relate to Grande and social media being depressing. Timelines become redundant and a lot of them are filled with toxic status updates. Regardless, Ariana Grande has been strong, opened her heart up and let the world know how she truly felt about the loss of her best friend Mac Miller and friendship with Pete Davidson.

We know it’s a hard topic but in case you haven’t heard, Mac Miller passed away from an accidental overdose.

This has not been easy on Grande. She has constantly prayed and hoped for him to beat those demons he battled. And when she leaves a relationship, you never see her bagging on her ex’s publicly shaming them for “whatever went wrong.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande recently had a break-up and (while it’s not anyone’s business) both Davidson and Grande addressed the situations (hopefully shutting tabloids click-bait stories down).

Grande released a song called “thank u, next.” The song explores her emotions throughout the years she’s been dating.

Ariana Grande: thank u, next lyrics.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean

But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I’m so thankful

Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm
‘Cause he was an angel

One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I’m so amazing
I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say
Thank you, next (Next)
Thank you, next (Next)
Thank you, next
I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex”

Honestly, she’s speaking the truth, when we look back on our relationships, we can look up and say there was something learned. Maybe it was bad, really bad, but you still learned, right?

Grande also gives a great positive vibe.

Leave every friendship or relationship with the same respect you started it to begin. What’s the point in being bitter and angry with one another? Especially when you can stay friends and help support one another’s goals.

Now, of course, if you are in a toxic relationship and you’re being abused mentally, physically or in any way, it’s better to cut off ties.

Davidson doesn’t have social media but he made sure to take time out of his day and addressed the rumors on Saturday Night Live, calling Grande a “strong woman.”

“She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

That’s exactly how it should be between two people who have spent time romantically involved, don’t you agree?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, be sure to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be!

Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique

Laurara Monique is known by various celebrities as the youngest and kindest celebrity blogger. PCG has been described as a "celebrity safe zone."
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Michael Jackson had to face one of the worst accusations a person can face, particularly, those in the limelight. In fact, it’s been more over 13-years since his news flooding trial.

The 2005 child molestation trial ended with the legendary singer being found not guilty of all charges by a 12-person jury.


Since then Michael has found himself under some of the worst public scrutiny. The suspicions rose until the day of his death in 2009.

After more than a decade, the FBI has not found anything to change the original ruling of Jackson being, in fact, not guilty. This includes finding Arvizo’s testimony at trial suspicious, regardless of him being 15-years-old at the time.

Paulina Coccoz was one of the 12 jurors at the time. She shared how he didn’t seem “distraught,” enough for a person who had been previously molested.

Read more below!

#MichaelJackson #positive #celebritynews #PCGmagazine
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Michael Jackson found not guilty, his recent exploitation is inconsistent!
Michael Jackson found not guilty, yet he’s still paying the price for wrongful accusations, all at his and his families expense. It’s wrong to take advantage of people, regardless of wh…
positivecelebrity.news
7 1    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
You deserve people who love you for who you are at this very second!
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
9 1 2    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique shared Jessica Little's post.
👍
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Jessica
👍
10 2    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Anxiety is a b*tch. But you have far more power than it does.

Ask that person out, get that dream job you want, speak up when you know it's right, be proud of yourself and above all, kick anxiety's ass!

Edit: you're*

#Quotes #LifeSayings #LifeQuotes #PositiveThinking
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
9 1 6    View on Facebook

Related posts:

  1. Prince Jackson writes heartfelt poem about Michael Jackson!
  2. Demi Lovato covers Adele LIVE and it was perfect!
  3. The latest news for “The Walking Dead.” See the new promo video!
  4. Lady Gaga, new song ‘Perfect Illusion’ & her latest radio interview!

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

Related Articles

%d bloggers like this: