Thank u, next: What Ariana Grande taught us with her new hit!

Ariana Grande has been a hot tabloid headline for the last few months. Unfortunately, it’s constantly backlash and negative comments. Who wouldn’t want to delete their social media account?

It’s likely you can relate to Grande and social media being depressing. Timelines become redundant and a lot of them are filled with toxic status updates. Regardless, Ariana Grande has been strong, opened her heart up and let the world know how she truly felt about the loss of her best friend Mac Miller and friendship with Pete Davidson.

We know it’s a hard topic but in case you haven’t heard, Mac Miller passed away from an accidental overdose.

This has not been easy on Grande. She has constantly prayed and hoped for him to beat those demons he battled. And when she leaves a relationship, you never see her bagging on her ex’s publicly shaming them for “whatever went wrong.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande recently had a break-up and (while it’s not anyone’s business) both Davidson and Grande addressed the situations (hopefully shutting tabloids click-bait stories down).

Grande released a song called “thank u, next.” The song explores her emotions throughout the years she’s been dating.

Ariana Grande: thank u, next lyrics.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean But he wasn’t a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete, I’m so thankful Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm

‘Cause he was an angel One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now, I’m so amazing

I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

So, look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that, I say

Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next

I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex”

Honestly, she’s speaking the truth, when we look back on our relationships, we can look up and say there was something learned. Maybe it was bad, really bad, but you still learned, right?

Grande also gives a great positive vibe.

Leave every friendship or relationship with the same respect you started it to begin. What’s the point in being bitter and angry with one another? Especially when you can stay friends and help support one another’s goals.

Now, of course, if you are in a toxic relationship and you’re being abused mentally, physically or in any way, it’s better to cut off ties.

Davidson doesn’t have social media but he made sure to take time out of his day and addressed the rumors on Saturday Night Live, calling Grande a “strong woman.”

“She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

That’s exactly how it should be between two people who have spent time romantically involved, don’t you agree?

Blessed be!

