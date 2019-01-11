Rami Malek Responds to Awkward Nicole Kidman Moment

Rami Malek talks Nicole Kidman on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rami Malek has won Best Actor in Drama for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” at the Golden Globes this year!

Truthfully, Malek is a pretty humble guy and really proud of his team.

“I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now…” He continued. “This is a profound honor to receive this and to be counted among such extraordinary actors. I am privileged to be counted among you.”

“I’ve known her [Nicole Kidman] for many years, despite [what] it may seem from that video. But in a moment like that, it’s very awkward. I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on the internet.” He was cracking up.



Honestly, it’s awesome to see that he was able to take home the 2019 Golden Globe award. He truly has worked hard and always portrays his roles the exact way envisioned.

But the Golden Globes are over and now he’s talking about the experience. He recently did an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live and responded to “the awkward Nicole Kidman,” moment.

