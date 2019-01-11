Rami Malek Responds to Awkward Nicole Kidman Moment

Category: positive celebrity 0

Rami Malek talks Nicole Kidman on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rami Malek has won Best Actor in Drama for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” at the Golden Globes this year!

Truthfully, Malek is a pretty humble guy and really proud of his team.

“I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now…” He continued. “This is a profound honor to receive this and to be counted among such extraordinary actors. I am privileged to be counted among you.”

 “I’ve known her [Nicole Kidman] for many years, despite [what] it may seem from that video. But in a moment like that, it’s very awkward. I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on the internet.” He was cracking up.


Honestly, it’s awesome to see that he was able to take home the 2019 Golden Globe award. He truly has worked hard and always portrays his roles the exact way envisioned.

But the Golden Globes are over and now he’s talking about the experience. He recently did an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live and responded to “the awkward Nicole Kidman,” moment.

Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Blessed be!

Rami Malek talks Nicole Kidman on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique

Laurara Monique is known by various celebrities as the youngest and kindest celebrity blogger. PCG has been described as a "celebrity safe zone."
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Michael Jackson had to face one of the worst accusations a person can face, particularly, those in the limelight. In fact, it’s been more over 13-years since his news flooding trial.

The 2005 child molestation trial ended with the legendary singer being found not guilty of all charges by a 12-person jury.


Since then Michael has found himself under some of the worst public scrutiny. The suspicions rose until the day of his death in 2009.

After more than a decade, the FBI has not found anything to change the original ruling of Jackson being, in fact, not guilty. This includes finding Arvizo’s testimony at trial suspicious, regardless of him being 15-years-old at the time.

Paulina Coccoz was one of the 12 jurors at the time. She shared how he didn’t seem “distraught,” enough for a person who had been previously molested.

Read more below!

#MichaelJackson #positive #celebritynews #PCGmagazine
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Michael Jackson found not guilty, his recent exploitation is inconsistent!
Michael Jackson found not guilty, yet he’s still paying the price for wrongful accusations, all at his and his families expense. It’s wrong to take advantage of people, regardless of wh…
positivecelebrity.news
8 1    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
You deserve people who love you for who you are at this very second!
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
9 1 2    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique shared Jessica Little's post.
👍
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Jessica
👍
10 2    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Anxiety is a b*tch. But you have far more power than it does.

Ask that person out, get that dream job you want, speak up when you know it's right, be proud of yourself and above all, kick anxiety's ass!

Edit: you're*

#Quotes #LifeSayings #LifeQuotes #PositiveThinking
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
9 1 6    View on Facebook

No related posts.

Related Articles

%d bloggers like this: