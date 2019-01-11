Sandra Oh: The first to Asian to host Golden Globes and her win!

Sandra Oh might be best known for her role on Grey’s Anatomy but she’s nailing it with her new hit series Killing Eve. Ellen Pompeo even took to Twitter to congratulate her on her Golden Globes win that night.

Further, she is the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes. In fact, she won one for her role in Grey’s Anatomy in 2006.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the Golden Globes together. Equally important, she is also the first Asian host for the Golden Globes. And it’s something we have desired to see within the industry for quite some time.

The diversity is growing and we’re loving the fact that there are so many different cultures, directing, acting, filming, helping put together a vision and essentially, becoming a family.

Pompeo shared just how much she deserved the win.

“This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say…. @IamSandraOh no one deserves this more 💯❤”

Admittedly, it’s true, Oh has worked so hard on all her projects. She wants to see diversity grow within the industry. And she has nothing but pure love for her family, friends and fans. It was great to see her step on that stage and thank everyone.

Oh especially made it a point to thank her parents who were both in the audience, in fact, she even gave them a little head bow, it’s a huge form of respect. She’s truly such a positive influence on everyone in her life.

“I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change,” Oh shared.. “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it’s real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else.”

Those on Twitter were filled with such emotion after her name was called. MJ Lee was absolutely touched by her acceptance speech.

“Sandra Oh saying “엄마, 아빠, 사랑해요” (“Mom, Dad, I love you”) in her acceptance speech to her parents as they look on from the audience is everything 😭😭😭 #GoldenGlobes”

And Tiny Jung has a dream of giving her parents a similar speech one day.

“I dream of giving my parents a shoutout during my acceptance speech as heartfelt as this. Sandra is everything I aspire to be 😭 #goldenglobes #sandraoh”

Honestly, isn’t that what we should all be doing? Ya know, making an impact on the world in positive ways, changing people minds from “I can’t,” to “I can do anything I put my love into,” all while following dreams?

It might have been the typical timed speech but Sandra Oh knows how important it is for filmmakers and actors to feel a sense of understanding, love and diversity. Being able to follow your dreams as a woman or man should be equal and the change is happening.

What did you guys think of Sandra Oh’s speech? Let us know in the comments below and we know you love the good vibes, feel free to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter or you can just follow us on Facebook.

Blessed be!

Sandra Oh Wins Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama – 2019 Golden Globes (Highlight)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related