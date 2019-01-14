The mind of a Narcissist. You are not a burden.

Those who suffer from this disorder often lack the ability to empathize with others and they have a very high ego.

According to Psychology Today, the disorder has quite the hallmarks.

“The hallmarks of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) are grandiosity, a lack of empathy for other people, and a need for admiration. People with this condition are frequently described as arrogant, self-centered, manipulative, and demanding. They may also concentrate on grandiose fantasies (e.g. their own success, beauty, brilliance) and may be convinced that they deserve special treatment. These characteristics typically begin in early adulthood and must be consistently evident in multiple contexts, such as at work and in relationships.”

Further, those who find themselves in love with one who has this disorder, often are miserable. The ego of one who has narcissism makes it so their partner cannot grow. And they will do anything in their power to be above not only their partner but those in their life. But mostly, they will make you feel so worthless, you’ll feel like a burden in the world, as a whole, they are great manipulators.

Psychology Today provided a golden list of symptoms to help with diagnosis.

Symptoms

Exaggerates own importance

Is preoccupied with fantasies of success, power, beauty, intelligence or ideal romance

Beliefs he or she is special and can only be understood by other special people or institutions

Requires constant attention and admiration from others

Has unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment

Takes advantage of others to reach his or her own goals

Disregards the feelings of others, lacks empathy

Is often envious of others or believes other people are envious of him or her

Shows arrogant behaviors and attitudes

When it comes to treatments, it can be difficult to help the disorder improve. It’s challenging in many ways, people with the condition often become defensive. In turn, they cannot acknowledge their problems and work on them with a therapist.

Although, it has been found that one-on-one sessions, as well as group psychotherapy, can be useful.

One of the largest struggles can be relationships and if one individual has this disorder. The relationship often times, turns toxic.

Those who have been in a toxic relationship know what it’s like to be called every bad word in the book. Not to mention, they know how difficult it is to feel like a “burden,” because a loved one has destroyed their self-esteem.

Meanwhile, they are building themselves up even if you’re suffering.

The truth is, you never have to stay in a bad relationship. It’s not that you are abandoning someone who has a mental disorder but it’s best for both of you. In life, sometimes, we all need that wake-up call and leaving may be the right choice.

You are not a burden. And you don’t deserve to have your self-esteem taking hit after hit.

In fact, you are strong, you are loved, you have attempted to help someone grow. You are one of a kind and this situation is something you can truly grow from but trials in life, man, those are never easy.

So, if you can relate, keep your head up. You got this and so does the one you might be thinking about as you read this article. Although there are those who have never met someone like this, chances are you will once in your lifetime.

Knowledge is power.

Blessed be.

