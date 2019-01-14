The worst thing you can do is nothing, take action!

In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing. – Theodore Roosevelt

Roosevelt wasn’t wrong when he said the best thing we can do is “the right thing,” and “the worst thing you can do is nothing.”

In fact, this quote hit me at my core because there have been so many times in my life, where it was an honor to help someone or vice versa. And I think “What if I didn’t go out that day?” or “What if I was one hour later?”

It puts things in perspective.

The worst thing you can do is nothing. The choice leads to missed opportunities. The people you could have helped have passed you by, the chance for the job could be gone but it’s never too late to start trying and the time is now.

Life is very much like a river, it just keeps flowing regardless of what comes our way. Trials do not discriminate and often times, they are grueling, they make life hard. But when you overcome a challenge, aren’t you proud?

In life, making a difference in someone’s life can be as simple as a smile, or as big as paying off their layaway or food shopping.

How many times can you count, where someone smiled at you and instantly you felt more positive?

Likely a handful of times because it’s so rare.

We are so caught up on our phones, in our own problems we forget that people around us have “stuff,” too and we all deserve to be as happy as we can be, that’s what makes life worth living.

It’s those precious moments.

Lately, all you see is arguing, families, breaking apart because of politics (even I am guilty of having a hard time with this one) and even religion .Do you want to change? Do you want to better your life? Do you want to better someone else’s life?

Would you like to change your life for the better by getting in shape? Do it, you might make a new and life-changing friend at the gym.

How about making someone else’s life better? If you’ve kept in contact with people, you may know where they might need help, lend a hand. The second best part, if you haven’t kept in touch, here’s your time to reach out and make someone smile.

Isn’t great when you hear from someone and it’s a genuine and meaningful phone call or text?

Well, the time to start is now, you never know if going to the store for milk with turn into an opportunity to make someone’s day.

Above all, never save what can be done today for tomorrow.

You keep moving even if it’s small steps.

Do you wanna know why? Because that’s how you keep taking two steps forward even when it feels like you took to steps back, you’re not falling behind. But if you happen to fall behind, guess what?

That’s what leaps are for, you got whatever “this,” is, now get out there and be the difference in the world you would love to see, it’s healthy. Making sure you surround yourself with people who will support and love you is even better.

Blessed be!

