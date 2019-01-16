Dating in your 30s compared to your 20s.

Life seems to change and become quite different by the time you reach your 30s and ponder your younger days as a 20-year-old. And maybe right now you’re still trying to find that one true love, that person who makes your bad days brighter.

Dating in your 20s is much different than dating in your 30s. Ultimately, by the time you reach 30-years-old you are bound to want a partner who has stability. One who will build a life with you and share a loving passion that will grow until you’re older.

Interestingly, whenever I see a show on television like “New Girl,” I think back in-time to when I was dating as an early adult (if it matters, I just turned 28-years-old).

I may not be in my 30s but I’m almost there and it’s become obvious there are many things I would like in an individual before things got serious.

As mentioned, it’s much different dating in your 30s compared to dating in your 20s.

Age Is Just a Number

Does age really matter much once you’ve hit 31? Not really.

One of my ex-girlfriends is 35 and she just married a 27-year-old. Their relationship works because they are madly in love, and they support each other in the ways that they both need to be supported. Plus, they have a great time together, and neither of them could imagine a world without the other person in it. Age is just a number—it only matters when you make it matter.

Many people take a look at age when deciding if they want to become exclusive. But does age really matter?

Honestly, not really.

I once had a friend who had just turned I believe 18-years-old. And there was this friend she met through a sport she played every week. He slowly began to grow on her and lied about his age (red flag). However, she still decided to date him. Later, it was found that he had children he “forgot,” to mention. And he was still married until later that year, pending his second divorce.

Further, he was actually in his 30s and looking to date those who were significantly younger than him by lying.

So, age matters in one specific way (at least to me), don’t lie. Telling the truth is going to help you in the long run and make decisions easier early on rather than when you both fall for one another and find that you are not compatible sexually or emotionally.

Stability matters

Being in your 30s means you already know what you want, basically, one word to sum it down is stability. Thinking back to my early adulthood, I wanted a partner who was more wild and liked to party, sneaking into movies just to hold hands and kiss (real story ya’ll ).

It is true, but now all I could ever want is someone looking for genuine love, happiness, and a future. It’s all about building one another up and going through life together, for better or for worse. I tend to have anxiety, so when you have a partner who can calm you and tell you that “things are going to be okay,” makes an enormous difference during difficult times.

Let go of baggage and be open

Honestly, everyone in the world has dealt with their fair share of heartbreak through the years.

Maybe you’ve been blown off on a blind date, ghosted, cheated on or even lost someone that meant a lot to you due to suicide.

As a result, your guard might be up and that wall you built of steel can be hard to let down but it’s time to be happy because you deserve it.

Go out on that date and discuss your future rather than your past lovers, nobody loves to talk about their exes.

We all have skeletons in our closet, nobody in this world is perfect.

It should never hold you back, your past doesn’t shape who you are as a person and the growth from then to now.

Focus on the good and always remember what you want in your future, be open, you never know what will be tossed into your life.

Give people a chance to show you their persona.

Alright, we aren’t in high-school anymore, with that being said, don’t be too harsh and judgemental when you first meet your date.

They are likely just as nervous about the date as you are (if you get nervous). Despite being nervous, be open, focus on body language and interact based on those facts.

In fact, a person might be more relaxed on a second or third date. Don’t be afraid to go on a few dates before calling it quits, you might find yourself surprised.

New to the dating scene

First, welcome to dating in your 30s. Let’s start off by saying, you deserve the best. As mentioned before, it’s time to leave the past and look forward into the future. Dating in your 30s may not sound easy but it’s not as hard as it might feel.

Be positive, you will find love when you least expect it (at least that’s how it happened for me). I remember, I wasn’t even looking at the time because I had just finalized a divorce.

The idea of dating was a little scary.

As I was also in the closet about being bi-sexual and coming out wasn’t an option.

I was still active in a Mormon church.

Even so, I pushed myself out the door, left my past behind me and started to date. All while looking at the bright side of every person I met. If we did not end up together, I had gained a new friendship. There’s nothing to lose when you date, you either gain a friend or passion.

Dating in your 30s is just like it was in your 20s, except now the goal is likely stability.

All of the advice I can give about dating in your 30s is be proud of yourself, love every part of your personality. Look for the best in people and carry that with you every day.

You can see how confident a person is by their walk.

The way you carry yourself is what will attract mature people to your vibes. Usually, that person will likely have a lot in common with you and it’s positive.

Whatever the case might be, you got this and you should never be afraid of dating in your 30s.

Just make sure that you and your partner are both comfortable with the speed your going and enjoy every memory you create, regardless of how it might turn out in the end.

Blessed be!

.

