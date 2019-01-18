Ariana Grande’s actions prove her heart is full of genuine love for the world.

When you hear the word Hollywood, what comes to mind? Could it be fame, money, luxurious lifestyles and their influence?

Honestly, there is no right or wrong answer. Hollywood is filled with positive and negative influences, it’s not a secret.

That’s why celebrities who are positive examples are so important to the industry. In fact, if you think about it, you can compare this to your own workplace. There are always positive people and those who are difficult.

True charity is the desire to be useful to others with no thought of recompense.

– Emanuel Swedenborg





Hollywood is filled with positive influences including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Mac Miller, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Selena Gomez.

In fact, each of these artists took the time to share their own battles in an effort to help others in the world.

For example, when the Manchester attack happened, which killed 22 concertgoers and injured more than 500 other individuals.

Grande couldn’t sleep without giving back and helping those in need. And what she did next was absolutely beautiful.

The Manchester Attack

After the Manchester attack, Ariana Grande felt sad. I mean, can you imagine how it would feel to have one of your events crashed by evil terrorists? As a human being, I can only imagine the pain and heartache she felt for those who were in attendance.

To further illustrate, she took to social media to share her emotions.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans and of you all, non-stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength, and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite. I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil.” – Ariana Grande

As a result of the attack, Ariana Grande and her manager Scooter Braun put their heads together to make a positive difference. The time had come to show these terrorists they cannot stop love, they cannot stop us from gathering, celebrating music and showing compassion for one another, they will never win.

The gorgeous 25-year-old singer worked hard to pull together The One Love Manchester benefit concert and it was perfect beyond, leaving many feeling empathies, love, acceptance and kindness for one another.

Beauty comes in many shapes and sizes. And Ariana Grande? Well, she’s just one of the many beautiful things we got to witness during the Manchester benefit concert.

The classy lady was joined by many other high-profile talent including Justin Bieber, Mac Miller, Ariana Grande, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Imogen Heap, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, and Liam Gallagher.

Ariana Grande is a positive influence for so many people, including those who were fans during her “Victorious,” television series days.

One fan told PCG how he stumbled upon Ariana Grande and how she has influenced his life.

“In 2010, during the height of my prolonged unemployment, I stumbled onto Victorious. Yes, the show is geared toward children, however, the simplicity of a television program was a necessary distraction from falling into emotional despair. The adorable actress with the red hair caught my attention. She role-played her character so well that it brightened my mood. You just had to keep on rooting for her.”

Another fan Jess Morgan opened up about the tragedy. She said:

“These past few weeks have been tough for every single person! When I first heard about what happened at Ariana Grande’s concert, I was shocked. I didn’t want to believe it! Hearing the passing of the incredible people and the injured was terrifying. Ariana and her team did absolutely amazing and their response was outstanding. I heard what she planned to do which she offered to pay for the funeral and doing a benefit concert. Honestly, she is brave and fearless. She gathered numerous artists together on one stage and fans come from all over the world to come together to celebrate the lives of the people who sadly passed away! The way she and her team did this was brilliant as at the concert you could not sent fear anywhere it was all filled with love and braveness! When everyone sang especially Ariana you could tell the passion she was giving. She has coped so so well during this tough time! She deserves everything she is an inspiration to young teens. I love her so so much ❤️❤️

From jess xxx”

A fan who can be found on Twitter , shared how he first learned about Ariana Grande.

“A few years passed and I later learned that she came out with an album (This sounds awkward), but her music is cheerful. Being an actress and singer are two entities, yet it was pleasant that she was not typecast. It was natural for me to still be in her fan base since she helped me during a difficult period. As a guy in his now mid-30s, it is a bit frightening to acknowledge how I initially found out about Ariana Grande. The prejudice and stereotypes usual pop out. Her duet with the Weeknd, definitely highlighted that she was able to break free from that teenybopper image. Side-to-Side and Focus music videos depict her as the confident, kick-ass woman.”

He also gained more admiration for the singer after the Manchester benefit concert.

“I admired her for returning across the Atlantic. Adding “I cannot think of other entertainers that would have done what she did. imagined other people might have easily stopped touring, just briefly. Yet, she did it. She is not this diva character that the media tends to categorize her as.” He continued. “Entertainment is always a distraction from reality. She wanted that locality a moment to relax. Also, it might show that she too needed comfort or closure by returning.”

Scooter Braun (Ariana Grande’s manager) opened up about the event when he walked onto the One Love Manchester benefit concert stage.

“To my friend Ariana Grande and the entire Dangerous Woman crew, myself and all of us around the world are so grateful for you for stepping up and taking action. We also want to thank the Manchester first responders and all the bystanders who are probably here tonight, who risk their lives to save others, please give a round of applause to them.” “I also want to say, prepared words, before we introduce my friend Ariana. And Uh, putting those words aside for a second, last night this nation was challenged were challenged and all of you were challenged and you had a decision to make if you were going to come out here tonight. And this is so beautiful. You guys made that decision, you guys looked fear right in the face and said “no we are Manchester,” and the world is watching.”

As you can see, Ari’s influence has gone above and beyond the normal “expectations,” of her job in entertainment.

It’s true, celebrities have a tight and busy schedule, they have their own contracts and deadlines just as we do in life. And even though our lives are busy, some of us still get out and volunteer to make a difference.

Ari is no different than us, she seeks to make a positive impact not only with her musical talents but with her actions.

Did you know Ariana Grande also supports other causes?

null Cancer Research Institute

Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

Entertainment Industry Foundation

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Melanoma Research Alliance

PETA

Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Stand Up To Cancer

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

TJ Martell Foundation

Going above and beyond is a choice.

That’s why actions speak louder than words.

I love the positive vibes that Ariana Grande puts into her passions, life and most importantly, her family, friends, and fans.

What’s something you love about the classy singer, aside from her new single

Sound off in the comments below!

Much love stranger friends.

Blessed be.

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

