Justin Bieber and Hails: Ireland Baldwin opens up about their relationship!

What did Ireland say about Justin Bieber and Hailey?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have such a connection, simply, they have a lot in common and are truly best friends. And what’s better than marrying your best friend?

Ireland Baldwin opened up about Justin and Hails love for one another in an interview with People Magazine.

“They’re perfect for each other because they’re like the same person,” Ireland, 23, told PEOPLE while attending the opening of On The Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday. “They’re both really sweet. They complement each other. They’re both every loving of each other.”

Further, she shared how they seemingly share the same struggles.

“They’re going through the same struggles, I feel like, and they are just helping each other out. As life goes, we all go,” Baldwin shared about the two newlyweds.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in September after dating over the summer.

The ceremony was conducted in secret at the courthouse. But there’s been some speculation that the two are planning a ceremony.

“They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a PEOPLE insider, close to Bieber said earlier this month. “They’re still figuring it out.”

So, when it comes to their actual day of celebration will occur is unknown. Ireland shared how she’s basically in the dark about most of the information in regards to their ceremony.

“We’re happy. We’re going to the wedding,” she shared. “We don’t know when it is or where, but we’re happy for them.”

How freakin’ exciting for the amazing couple.

