“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”- Martin Luther King, Jr.

Paula Abdul tweets out how she celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Paula Abdul opened up on Twitter about what Martin Luther King day means in her life.

“Today for me is about celebrating & remembering two incredible people.. this man & my mother. It’s been a year since she physically left, but I still feel her love every day ♥️ I encourage you to cherish those around you & continue to spread kindness wherever you go🕊 xoP #MLKday”

Isn’t that beautiful?

Martin Luther King Jr. celebrates the life, legacy, and healing he brought to America. He always used thought-provoking questions like “What are you doing for others?” It’s vital to honor his legacy to this day.

Honoring his legacy is as easy as standing up for what believe and get involved.

There’s nothing better than giving back to those who need support and making a positive impact in the world. Most importantly, take today to cherish that time with your families, life changes often and you never know what tomorrow will bring.

Blessed be.

