Paula Abdul tweets out how she celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Category: positive celebrity 0

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”- Martin Luther King, Jr.

Paula Abdul tweets out how she celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Paula Abdul opened up on Twitter about what Martin Luther King day means in her life.

“Today for me is about celebrating & remembering two incredible people.. this man & my mother. It’s been a year since she physically left, but I still feel her love every day ♥️ I encourage you to cherish those around you & continue to spread kindness wherever you go🕊 xoP #MLKday”

Isn’t that beautiful?

Martin Luther King Jr. celebrates the life, legacy, and healing he brought to America. He always used thought-provoking questions like “What are you doing for others?” It’s vital to honor his legacy to this day.

Honoring his legacy is as easy as standing up for what believe and get involved.

Paula Abdul inspires world through charity efforts!

There’s nothing better than giving back to those who need support and making a positive impact in the world. Most importantly, take today to cherish that time with your families, life changes often and you never know what tomorrow will bring.

Positive Celebrity Gossip and entertainment news is sending our love, memories and remembering those in our life. We challenge you to say words of encouragement you feel would benefit from some love.

Paula Abdul tweets some of the most inspiring things, let us know what you think in the comments below! And if you enjoy the positive vibes, feel free to give our Facebook page a thumbs up!

Blessed be.

Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique

Laurara Monique is known by various celebrities as the youngest and kindest celebrity blogger. PCG has been described as a "celebrity safe zone."
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
We all have struggled. That's why it's important to be mindful of those around you, show love and acceptance. You never know whose life you'll change in the process.

#positivevibes #loveyourself #loveoneanother #lifesayings #pcgmagazine
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
9 5    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
#JustinBieber and #Hailey are absolutely adorbs. I just adore their relationship. Check out what #IrelandBaldwin had to say about their time together and future plans for their upcoming ceremony!

#positivecelebritynews #positive #celebritynews #positivevibesonly
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Justin Bieber and Hails: Ireland Baldwin opens up about their relationship!
Justin Bieber and Hails: Ireland Baldwin opens up about their relationship! What did Ireland say about Justin Bieber and Hailey? Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have such a connection, simply, they…
positivecelebrity.news
1    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique shared Life Truths's post.
Who else felt this way? LOL!
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
5 2    View on Facebook
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique shared Laura Margosian's post.
"No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile!"

Rest in paradise #MacMiller. It's the first birthday many family, friends, and fans are without you. Never think for one second they don't miss you cheesin'
Positive Celebrity Gossip - Laurara Monique
8    View on Facebook

No related posts.

Laurara Monique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

Related Articles

%d bloggers like this:
Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja