JoJo Siwa inspires viewers on Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show!

“Hold the drama, I just wanna dance.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 998 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and dancer JoJo Siwa during “Aggressive Dance-Off” on January 21, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“For me the bow is a cute, fun hair accessory and to everyone, that’s what it looks like. But really what it is, if you’re wearing a ‘JoJo Bow’ you’re a Siwanator and if you’re a Siwanator you’re someone who is strong, confident, powerful, you believe in yourself, you believe in everyone, you love everyone, you support everyone.”

JoJo’s interview was filled with high-energy and both Jimmy Fallon and JoJo had a great time talking about her success as a Youtuber,



Jimmy Fallon and Jojo had a hilarious dance-off that included some of our favorites like “The Carlton,” “The Dab,” and even a bit of freestyling, and the head-to-head competition left the audiences laughing and cheering.



Jojo also opened up about her interaction with Justin Bieber via Instagram when J-dawg left a non-hateful comment, which was spun by media outlets to look like a fight.

In fact, Justin just wasn’t fond of the color.



The West Coast Customs car had Siwa’s image painted on the hood. But there were no bad feelings from the former 15-year-old “Dance Moms,” star.



Fallon asked about the Instagram comment, she was laid back because she knew Justin Bieber was just joking around, in fact, he left another comment later.

“I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited,” Bieber tweeted to Siwa.



Siwa laughed as she talked to Jimmy about the incident.



“That’s one person in America that doesn’t like the car.” she shared. “Justin Bieber commented on it three times. We kinda just had fun and games bath and forth.” Jokingly she continued “Now he can come to my 16th birthday party.”



Honestly, her energy is so positive, loving and fun. Most importantly, she inspires her family, friends, and fans to be the best version of themselves that they can, it feels as though she’s a natural born entertainer.

Blessed be!

Let us know what you love most about JoJo Siwa in the comments below!

Jimmy Fallon and JoJo Siwa have an aggressive Dance-Off

