Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber reschedule for family, not drama!

As the story goes, media outlets are pushing blame on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for rescheduling their private wedding. In fact, they have gone as far to indicate potential trouble for the celebrity couple.

That news is absolutely false.

Think about this way, if you got married wouldn’t you want to plan things out in a way your family and friends can attend with comfort?

With this in mind, why would there be any problems?

Besides, who are we to assume the worst about two people who truly love one another?

Most importantly, when you have a guest list of 300, planning has to be done just right. And not everyone can just take a random day off (in or out of the industry).

Chances are, if you’ve planned a wedding celebration you likely know how much time and hard work goes into the planning.

Yes, first they had planned for January date according to sources, then March but as life goes, you never know what might pop up.

Regardless, there doesn’t seem to be any issues arising for the newlyweds. Despite the rescheduling and planning, Hails and Justin still want to celebrate their love together with family and friends.

Fake news media tends to take the side of click bait. In fact, did you know that literally 95% of celebrity gossip is fake news? Beyond that, there’s not a lot more to say about the adorable couple, aside from the fact, they truly make one another smile.

According to Capital FM they are just looking for the right time.

“They want to properly plan it this time with plenty of warning for guests. They’re now thinking they may want to do a destination wedding, knowing that would pare down the guest list considerably.”

The love they have for one another is well built. Further, Stephen Baldwin has spent a lot of time with Justin Bieber. I mean, what’s better than spending time with your father-in-law? It just goes to show their family relationship remains as strong as ever.

When one works in the industry it’s nearly impossible to avoid “fake news,” and paps. It’s, for this reason, we should always take what we read with a grain of salt, especially, if the news is negative and honestly, sounds like bullying.

Basically, Justin and Hails want their loved ones to be there, rescheduling is just part of the fun.

Positive Celebrity News is super pumped to see where their future will lead. In the meantime, we can enjoy the fact that all the real fans out there are super happy for the two.

Blessed be.

