Matt LeBlanc and Jimmy Fallon talk FRIENDS and more!

Matt LeBlanc and Jimmy Fallon talks FRIENDS and Man with a Plan!

The show opens with Jimmy Fallon knocking on Leblanc’s dressing room and asks him how many times they clapped in the introduction of FRIENDS.

The two go back and forth, arguing about the right number, clapping back and forth. But in the end, one of them gets the sense smacked right into them, which was hilarious.

Do you remember the Magna Doodle hanging on the door of Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) and Joey’s (Matt Leblanc) apartment?

There were different drawings on the Magna Doodle but it wasn’t the cast that took the time to draw on the Magna Doodle.

In fact, it was actually Paul Swain, who worked as an electrician on the show, he loved adding little sketches to the Magna Doodle.

“I stole it and gave it to him, so he’s got it. So, that’s kind of cool,” the actor said. “I could have sold it for a lot more.”

Further, LeBlanc also was able to keep the ball from the foosball table from the set. Which he laughingly shared how it’s in his toolbox.

As many know prior to the new year, Netflix planned on taking down the hit series.

Little did we know, the tantrums thrown on social media, emails and more did not go unheard. Netflix decided to go with what fans wanted, keeping friends on the streaming service.

Leblanc wasn’t aware that they were going to take the show off Netflix, laughing shared when he read it in the paper, he was like “oh sh*t, [laughing].

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1002 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Matt LeBlanc during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 25, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The hit series FRIENDS has remained popular enough in the United States that it pays an estimated $40-million-dollars per year in order to keep the rights. In fact, in response to those wanting the show to stay for another 12-months, Netflix paid a speculated amount of $100-million to satisfy the needs of fans.

Honestly, it’s one of the best sitcoms on Netflix. It’s the type of sitcom you can watch over and over, without getting tired of the jokes, the laughs, the tears and more.

If you were somehow, under a rock from 1994 to 2004, you can still catch the series.

Get on it, you won’t regret it.

The 51-year-old talked about his show “Man with a Plan.” The show is expected to return on February 4th at 8:30 PM on CBS for the third season!

“A dad finds out that parenting is harder than he thought after his wife goes back to work and he’s left at home to take care of the kids.

The show is absolutely relatable and also gives you some great laughs. Be sure to check it out on CBS. And since you love the positive vibes, feel free to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Man with a Plan trailer – Matt LeBlanc

