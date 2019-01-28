Matthew Perry spent 3-months in the hospital due to a bowel perforation

Matthew Perry is best known for his role in FRIENDS as “Chandler Bing.”

The 49-year-old actor had a rough ending to the 2018 year. He reached out to his fans on Twitter after a 3-month hospital stay due to needing a gastrointestinal surgery at a Los Angeles medical center.

The surgery was meant to repair a gastrointestinal perforation (also known as a ruptured bowel). The condition is life-threatening and requires a lot of patience as healing isn’t the easiest. One must start walking as soon as possible post-op.

Conditions that can cause a rupture include chronic illnesses such as IBD (Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative Colitis) and alcohol abuse, which Perry has been open about in past interviews.

In fact, Perry opened a sober-living facility named “Perry House.”

According to E News, Matthew Perry had a successful surgery. But sometimes there are complications such as infections.

The outcomes of surgery depend on how early the diagnosis was made and how severe the perforation is, as well as if the patient has other illnesses at the same time.

We’re certainly glad that he had a successful surgery. And it’s great to see that he has been able to open a living center in the hopes of changing peoples lives for the better.

Positive Celebrity News always sends our love and healing to those who have faced struggles.

We hope that Matthew continues to heal up and that he continues to feel better this year.

Blessed be.

