Netflix: The 65 titles coming to your TV!

Honestly, Netflix loves to add new content to their streaming service often enough that it’s impossible to get bored. It’s always a great feeling to sit down with your family and watch some good movies or binge on your favorite television series.

Netflix is adding a total of 65 titles in February but it will also be dropping 17 titles according to a news release from the company.

One classic that positive celebrity is looking forward to watching is the classic film “Jaws.” And t hat will be coming as soon as Feb 1.

I mean, who doesn’t love classic films, maybe–it’s the filmmaker in me but I’m excited for the first of the month.

What’s new to Netflix?

“About a Boy”

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Wedding”

“As Good as It Gets”

“Billy Elliot”

“Dear Ex” (Netflix Original)

“Final Destination”

“Free Rein: Valentine’s Day” (Netflix Original)

“Hairspray”

“Hostel”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“Personal Shopper”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Russian Doll” (Netflix Original)

“Siempre bruja” (Netflix Original)

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“True: Happy Hearts Day” (Netflix Original)

“Velvet Buzzsaw” (Netflix Original) Feb 2

“Bordertown: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Romance is a Bonus Book” (Streaming Every Saturday) (Netflix Original) Feb. 3

“Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua” Feb. 5

“Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner” (Netflix Original) Feb. 6

“The Soloist” Feb. 8

“¡Nailed It! México” (Netflix Original)

“El árbol de la sangre ” (Netflix Original)

” (Netflix Original) “High Flying Bird” (Netflix Original)

“Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” (Netflix Original)

“One Day at a Time: Season 3” (Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke” (Netflix Original)

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Unauthorized Living” (Netflix Original) Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2” (Netflix Original) Feb. 10

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2” (Streaming Every Sunday) (Netflix Original) Feb. 11

“Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine” (Netflix Original)

“Little Women” Feb. 14

“Dating Around” (Netflix Original)

• “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho” (Netflix Original) Feb. 15

“Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy” (Netflix Original)

“The Breaker Upperers ” (Netflix Original)

” (Netflix Original) “The Dragon Prince: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix Original)

“Yucatan” (Netflix Original) Feb. 16

“Black Sea”

“Studio 54”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin” Feb 21

“The Drug King” (Netflix Original) Feb. 22

“Chef’s Table: Volume 6” (Netflix Original)

“Firebrand” (Netflix Original)

“GO! Vive a tu manera ” (Netflix Original)

” (Netflix Original) “ Paddleton ” (Netflix Original)

” (Netflix Original) “Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)” (Netflix Original)

“Rebellion: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Suburra: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“The Photographer of Mauthausen” (Netflix Original)

“Workin’ Moms” (Netflix Original) Feb. 25

“Dolphin Tale 2” Feb. 26

“Our Idiot Brother” Feb. 27

“Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie” Feb. 28

“Jeopardy!: Collection 2”

“The Rebound”

Dropping Feb. 1

“Black Dynamite”

“Bride of Chucky”

“Children of Men”

“Clerks”

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

“Ella Enchanted”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4”

“Queer as Folk: The Final Season”

“Shaun of the Dead”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Woman in Gold” Feb. 2

“Cabin Fever” Feb. 3 “Sing” Feb. 19

“Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3” Feb. 20

“Piranha”

Most importantly, if you are a Utah native then stay tuned because a new animated series called “The Dragon Prince,” will also drop next month.

It’s not the end of the month yet, you still have time to catch “Sing,” and Ella Enchanted,” before they leave Netflix in Feb!

