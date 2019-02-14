Is it safe to hold in a sneeze? We were surprised.

After spending the whole weekend visiting the Instacare, I’ve decided to talk about the evil sneeze and a shower thought that many of us have asked, is it safe to hold in a sneeze?

Generally speaking, most times it is safe to hold in a sneeze. But there are a handful of people who aren’t so lucky.

I’m the one who blocked a sneeze and ended up with having to visit the Instacare two times over the weekend.

Sneezes are intriguing.

Further, did you know a sneeze can travel up to 100 miles per hour?

Yup, in fact, that’s why I’m now taking antibiotics and the sounds I hear are muffled as though I’m on a wonderful scuba dive.

Boy, do I wish that were the case but you haven’t seen anything until a 28-year-old crying because this could literally be the worst pain she’s ever felt and she has Crohn’s disease.

That says a lot about being one of the unlucky few who get injured by holding in a sneeze.

The consequence of blocking a sneeze can be quite the journey.

A blocked sneeze could:

Injury to the diaphragm

Injury and break to a blood vessel in the white of an eye, causing bruising of the white around the iris.

It can force air up into the Eustachian tubes and cause a ruptured eardrum, injury to the inner ear that can lead to vertigo or hearing loss.

Injury to a blood vessel in the brain which can cause a rupture of a cerebral aneurysm [ballooning blood vessel in the brain],

The authors, led by Wanding Yang, from the ENT, Head and Neck Surgery department at University Hospitals of Lecicester NHS Trust in England opened up about the occasionaly used ‘dangerous maneuver.

“Halting sneezing via blocking [the] nostrils and mouth is a dangerous maneuver, and should be avoided.”

Sometimes, we can’t help it but plug our nose when we sneeze. Before kissing your date, inside church, or just hanging out with friends. After all, we are just trying to be kind to those around us.

But in this case, research says it’s best to sneeze in your elbow. Most importantly, you’re protecting people from your sickness on two different levels.

Blocking a sneeze safely has three kudos.

First, it protects you from blowing your eardrum, prevents germs from getting on your hand.

Our hands perform our daily tasks, which means you’ll pread a lot of germs sneezing into your palms.

That means you’re preventing others from getting sick in more than one way.

So, is it safe to hold in a sneeze?

You can probably get away with it often but you never know if there will be an alternate outcome. For example, you don’t want to be me right now. It’s not a fun experience.

To add, my mom always told me not too, damn, another time I should have listened to her knowledge.

Don’t be me, let those sneezes meet your inner elbow (lol).

Have you ever had that thought, wanting to know if it’s safe to hold in a sneeze? Further, have you been one of the “unlucky ones?”

Blessed be.

