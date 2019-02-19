Ari lands a spot next to The Beatles. This is what not giving up looks like!

Ariana Grande has landed a spot right next to The Beatles. But she’s also showing us what it looks like to not give up even when life is hard!

“@arianagrande nonna just facetimed me and screamed “ANYTHING ELSE U WANNA DO?” my team made me this and it’s pretty so i’m posting it and also i’m so very proud and grateful for everything but i promise i’ll shut the fuck up after this. congrats team, i love u. thank u so much.”

Ariana Grande has truly reached for the stars. The gorgeous lady just joined The Beatles having 3 spots on Billboard charts.

Further, Billboard chimed in on Twitter, sharing her success.

“.@ArianaGrande lands 11 songs in the top 40 of the #Hot100 this week, breaking the record for most simultaneously top 40 entries among women.”

Grande has truly earned her way up those charts and it’s great to see that it’s only happened one other time with The Beatles.

She truly does deserve a huge congrats because it’s not easy being in the spotlight, having people follow you everywhere you go, headlines following you to your bed and so many other aspects of fame.

I mean, truthfully, she’s kept working so hard even when it’s hard.

Doesn’t it just make her shine? I mean, she’s setting such a positive example to her family, friends and fans.

Life happens and it doesn’t stop, the world keeps spinning even during our toughest trials. It’s okay to take time to yourself but remember to get back up and do what you love in life.

PCG magazine is going to take an assumption here and say the talented Ari had no idea this was coming but as I like to say “Karma serves a hot dish.”

In this case, it served a pretty damn good and positive hot dish, don’t you agree?

In fact, the excitement was sky high as she took to Instagram to share how grateful she is and how she thought it might have been a joke.

“@arianagrande: I laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart. for so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh (and first time for a solo artist?). that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding. i love u. so much. always have n will. thank u for everything. i cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history w ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying.

That’s what’s up girl, keep up the great work and keep on doin’ you cause you’re doing a fantastic job and you’re a great influence to us all.

Blessed be

