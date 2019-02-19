Holding a grudge is damaging, forgiveness is freeing.

Is forgiveness freeing and acceptable in situations where you have been hurt?

What a thought-provoking conversation I had with someone about family and holding grudges. In fact, I’ll never forget the night we smoked a joint together on vacation and just sat down and talked for what felt like minutes but they were actually hours.

Holding grudges does nothing positive for family or friends.

There are so many things we go through in life, we say things, we hurt one another and then like children our minds stare back at the person that we hurt and all we want to do is “fix it.”

What stops us? Could it be our own ego?

Well, regardless, it’s become obvious to me now that forgiveness is key. Unless someone has been increasingly toxic, throwing you to the floor like no other, maybe it’s time for forgiveness, as nobody in this world is perfect.

Everyone deserves a second chance and sometimes a third.

That’s where we must take a step back and determine whether or not the friendship or relationship will be toxic. If so, then there is no reason to settle for less.

Although, if the “disagreement,” seems petty, there’s nothing wrong with being the bigger person.

Life is honestly too damn short to hate forever, I mean, who wants that to be there last memory with someone… How many times have you heard someone passed and you wish your last words were more loving?

It’s wild how much easier it is to care and to love than to live with spite and plan your “revenge.”

Nah, that shit is childish, so, if there’s anything you can do to make a positive change in your life, ask yourself, is this going to make my life better or worse?

You should know what to do from there but the thought of holding a grudge just seems childish.

Be strong, treat others how you want to be treated even when they turn their back on you. Trust me, I’ve lost a best friend over what seems like the stupidest garbage everywhere but at the end of the day, I knew it was toxic and leaving was the best move I have ever made in my life.

I now know what I want in life.

For example, this ex-best friend shared some hurtful words with me during a time in my life where I was struggling.

“If you’re bisexual, I will move out.”

It’s wrong to judge someone just because of their sexual preference, regardless of what you believe you can still love and support.

You don’t treat people differently just because they are not like you and it’s completely possible to fall in love with someone and still have a friendship. One who behaves this way is either in denial or homophobic…

What does that tell you about the person?

Enough said, right?

Well, even though they said hurtful things, I forgave them but I hella wouldn’t ever want them back in my life. It freed me in ways I can’t even explain in a perfect manner.

What about you, can you relate to this in anyway?

Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

