Why I left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the impact.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints just didn’t fit like a shoe for in my personal life.

It’s relatable, many have grown up raised in a specific religion and other times, they become agnostic or atheist because they are convinced there is no logical proof.

Even some of the most religious people have questions and sometimes you’re told: “not to research on the web, it’s dark.”

Other times you’re encouraged to research and look for examples and answers to your theories.

One user on Reddit shared a small spec of what they learned in their college class.

“My philosophy 100 class called this the cosmological argument. Basically, either we get an infinite chain of events causing events, which has a whole host of problems, OR we accept that something had to cause itself (God.) Doesn’t prove that there’s a religious deity, but it does conclude that there is one something which caused everything.”

Honestly, it’s quite thought provoking, beyond this answer, there are many other opinions and thoughts about God.

After being raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints I learned a lot of positive things such as, being a loving person, understand others struggles, be respectful and most importantly, values.

But there were questions I had and instead of getting answered they landed on what ex-M ormons refer to as “the bookshelf,” that eventually breaks due to the heavy load of unanswered questions, changes in teachings, despite all things of “God,” being flawless.

It started with didn’t “The Lord,” say that his bible is perfect and any man who touches or changes those words will be punished?

I’m certain there are many missionaries out there that would attempt to answer this question but you see, there’s just that person’s perspective.

It can’t be straight from God mainly because they don’t have the power to communicate with a higher entity.

After some unfortunate circumstances with a particular bishop who was serving within the singles ward, I felt absolutely destroyed and disgusted. They even went as far as to say they can’t help “hopeless situations.”

Pretty sure many would argue that not all bishops are “perfect,” and it shouldn’t affect my view on the church as a whole but it does, due to the fact, it’s continuing to happen.

Those who are “called by God,” to serve others shouldn’t make you feel like a low life, emotionally, sexually or in general.

Aren’t you supposed to feel better after confessing or speaking with a bishop?

Either way, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints isn’t the only church with those who have questions that remain unanswered.

Additionally, after using common sense and reading the CES letter, which can be found in quite a few languages.

The church has always discouraged members to avoid research but why?

I felt I wasn’t a part of something truly eternal in my gut. I am entitled to that feeling, so long as I don’t tarnish others on purpose.

Remember, it’s okay to discuss but not to troll.

Also, it appears that by talking about the church and having discussions on Facebook has been offensive to some people.

Well, that’s not my problem, in fact, if you feel offended, that’s your own internal battle.

Aren’t we entitled to our own beliefs and agency?

We should be, period…

I’ve found that realizing “church” is within your own self is remarkable.

After all, we have the power to make someone’s life feel amazing and we have the power to tear people down.

I know this sounds too simple but if you ponder it, it’s deep.

Hillsong church has been my strength as of late. I am proud that there is still something that gives me life and love without guilt.

If you are religious, I encourage you to continue your journey to be closer to The Lord and to be proud of who you are and what makes you feel good, you deserve that right.

And if you’re not then that’s okay as well.

You don’t have to believe in God to be a good person.

Just remember that you’re on this Earth for a reason.

Plan to always want to make sure that the words you communicate are ones which will lift others, not destroy them.

It’s easy to get caught up in politics and religion. In fact, it’s really easy to let your bias make you say hurtful things, so just breath.

Believing in a higher power for me has helped me tremendously. I still feel free and felt even more so after resigning from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The simple answer is [for me], there’s gotta be something out there, so in the meantime, just love and always treat others how you would like to be treated in all situations.

It’s always a process and we are all still growing and learning. You never stop learning, keep on keeping on and love endlessly.

Thinking for yourself and researching is important part of growth.

if you are interested in reading the CES letter, you can below, it’s PDF format.

This is not to tear anyone but this is to hopefully inform if you are interested in the topic.

If not, please do not click, you have been warned. I don’t want anyone feeling hopeless, the purpose is to learn if you wish not tarnish your beliefs.

After all, this is my story and we all have one.

P.S: I would rather die believing in something than not having faith in anything at all, our universe is far too vast to say:

“we are merely “just here,” on Earth.

Blessed be.

