Justin Bieber smiling for paps makes us all smile.

Justin Bieber smiling for those paps as he shares his struggles in the limelight.

Justin Bieber and his beautiful love Hails have not been quiet about marriage and learning, growing and loving one another.

Many can relate to anxiety in their own world, at school, with friends and even at home.

Doesn’t that just go to show that “celebrities,” are just like us?

Bieber has been receiving support for his anxiety and it’s looking as though things are going great. After all, he’s a pretty strong guy and has God on side, there’s no room for failure in his eyes as he’s always looking to improve.

Hails truly brings out the best in J-dawg and we are truly proud of them. They set a positive example for family, friends, and fans.

Marriage isn’t all rainbows and it takes hard work, especially when you have paps following you around, looking for one wrong move in body language to produce a viral title.

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about similar struggles. In a recent interview with Sam Jones for the latest episode of “Off Camera,” the Harry Potter star related to Bieber on many levels.

“In my case, the quickest way of forgetting about the fact that you’re being watched was to get very drunk.” He stated. “There is no blueprint for starting young and working stuff out,” Daniel said. “That’s like when people have a go at Justin Bieber and drag-racing cars. I’m like, ‘Yeah, but ya know… stuff could be super-crazy for him right now,” he added.

Isn’t that the truth though? How do you think it would feel to get your every movement judged, every second of the day?

Some will say “he signed up for this,” while that might be true, he didn’t sign up for disrespect.

At the end of the day paps need to learn respect.

Justin Bieber’s fans have learned what the singer prefers when meeting one another and have shown an immense amount of respect to both Hailey and Justin Bieber but it’s not always perfect.

Blessed be!

