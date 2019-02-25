Ariana Grande might be planning a 2019 tour!

You read that title right but remember it does take time to plan out a full and successful tour.

Grande took to twitter after a fan left a messaged her about the potential tour. Of course, Ari is always about sharing her love, music and appreciation to her fans.

She took the time to reply with love saying:

“We are still working on something a little more special for you guys. It takes a while to put these things together but hopefully I can tell you when I see you at pride. I love u. hope that’s alright <3”

So, maybe there will be an announcement at pride.

Further, she also took to Instagram to update her thank u next tour audience friends.

“@arianagrande: dear sweetener / thank u next tour audience friends, 🌫✉️ we’re sending out emails soon encouraging you to order a clear bag to bring your things into the venues as security is going to be very precise and smooth but for sure super strict. they’re super cheap and simple but having them ahead of time will for sure help things go as smooth as possible so if you see this in your emails please don’t ignore it! my team n i appreciate it very much! p.s. any clear bags within a certain size (all info will be in the ✉️) are totally fine to bring if you already have your own, i just wanted to make sure you saw these and knew about all this ahead of time so everything can go as smoothly and safely as possible. love you. thank you!”

Until then we will continue to support Ari for all her successes, her love, and support for family , friends, and fans.

Ariana Grande might be planning a 2019 tour! But until we get the final deets, we will have to be patient!

Blessed be.

