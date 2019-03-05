Pete Davidson and Kate Davidson pictures are truly adorbs!













Pete Davidson and Kate Davidson pictures are truly adorbs, they seem like such a happy couple.

Davidson and Beckinsale have been in the media headlines for the last couple of months. And it’s great to see Pete and Kate smiling so much.

The two look very happy together and that’s the most important thing when it comes to dating. Figuring out whether or not you fit as a couple. Their steamy pictures seem to tell paint the perfect picture.

A source at Cosmo magazine opened up about Pete Davidson and Kate.

“He always has her laughing and that’s a good feeling to have.”

After all, pictures always do speak a thousand words.

What do our positive celebrity gossip readers think of the Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale pictures?

Leave your captions (in terms of happiness and positive vibes) below.

Blessed be!

