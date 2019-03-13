Fortnite: Season 8 and some info for noobs, who jump on the bus late, don’t sweat it.

PCG magazine jumped on the Fortnite bus a little late. Despite missing out on earlier seasons, it has become of our favorite games and we are loving playing with our readers as we stream to socials.

Fortnite is an addiction I stan (lol).

Season 8 of Fornite dropped and a lot has changed including new additions. One fan favorite is the Disco Dance challenge. It’s a lot of fun and a great way to make new friends as you sit and dance to the disco ball, claiming your territory like beasts in the wild.

What’s better than having a relaxing gaming experience after a long day, sometimes stressful day?

Have you jumped on the Fortnite bus late?

Don’t sweat it, the newest features make it incredibly easy when it comes to learning to play and complete daily challenges, dance with your friends, fight or play in creative mode. In fact, creative mode is a great way to learn how to use your items.

Most importantly, you’ll have the opportunity to learn to build in creative, the faster the better, you always want to be higher than the last few players making it alive.

Check out Fortnite on their official website to read more about the game. If you have any additions be sure to sound off in the comments…

I’m sorta a noob.

Blessed be!

