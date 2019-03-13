Justin Bieber asks for good vibes, facing life trials.

Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to ask his family, friends and fans to keep him in their thoughts as he facing some life struggles.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

Life is not always easy and it truly doesn’t matter what side of the world your on, struggles are super relatable.

Regardless, of color or race, we have all faced “something,” in our lives. In fact, many stay quiet.

J-dawg asking for support takes balls. And we’re super proud of him regardless of what he may be facing.

Blessed be!

Send those good-vibes and remember to love everyone, you never know what a person could be facing.

