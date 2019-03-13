Mac Miller Performs ‘Ladders’ With Jon Batiste & Stay Human

Mac Miller Performs ‘Ladders’ With Jon Batiste & Stay Human

Malcolm James McCormick, known professionally as Mac Miller has not left our hearts.

He constantly lives through us sharing his music, his success and whatever makes you feel his presence.

Unfortunatly, Miller’s passing after an accidental overdose hit, not only the music community but fans from all around the world.

In fact, a community dedicated to Mac Miller on Reddit constantly shares stories, thoughts and ideas to keep his life alive for as long as we can, new fans have even felt sorrow.

The truth is, you can feel his emotion, he was never shy to share his struggles and that is exactly what is inspiring.

After all, it was Miller who said, if you really want to know him as a person, listen to his music.

Billboard had an interview with Miller in August 2015.

The former singer opened up about thoughts he would often face.

“Before I was super-insular all the time, just staying in a room by myself, and it’s so easy to paint this horrible picture of life when you’re not giving yourself a chance to live it”

In addition, Mac was often worried about his legacy.

“I was too worried about the legacy that I would leave behind — how I would be remembered if I died,” he shared.

Equally important, Miller always wanted good health in body, mind and spirit.

“I was afraid of what my life had become. But once you just breathe and relax, you come to terms with it. This is my life, I enjoy it, and it’s OK that I enjoy it. It’s OK that I’m young and rich. Let’s have fun. You’ve got to look in the mirror and tell yourself to stop being a little bitch: ‘OK, dude, you’re 23 and this is your f**king life. Go out there and do it, stop hiding,’ because that was me before… I’m not 100 percent clean, but I’m not a piece of shit anymore. I can look in the mirror and be like, ‘I look OK.’”

Here’s one of Positive Celebrities favorite performances of the late singer.

Further, we would love to know what you thought of the Late Late Show performanc where Mac Miller performs “Ladders.”

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related