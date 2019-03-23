Diana Ross defends Michael Jackson.

Diana Ross is defending allegations against Michael Jackson and the “Leaving Neverland,” documentary.

Michael Jackson, the name rings a bell for many and unfortunately, there are people who feel he was guilty of improper conduct with minors.

But Diana Ross is standing up for her late friend.

As convincing as any documentary can be, it still doesn’t feel as though Jackson would commit those crimes (and yes you never know a person) but Michael adored being there for his fans.

The 74-year-old musician took to Twitter Saturday (March 23) and shared her thoughts on the “Leaving Neverland,” documentary, which recently aired on HBO and landed a spot at Sundance Film Festival 2019.

“This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE,” Diana tweeted to the world.

The documentary covers situations which may or may not have happened when they were seven and ten years old.

The big question is, why stay quiet for so long? Could it be extortion?

As someone in the world who has been a part of the “me too,” movement, I don’t say this lightly.

Michael Jackson and his family deserve some peace and respect. And regardless of what you believe, there’s no reason for hurting family members currently alive, including his children.

What do you guys think? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think about Diana’s tweets regarding the film “Leaving Neverland.”

Blessed be.

