Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: What many still can’t comprehend.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are constantly harshly judged by those who have no idea the life they live.

Being a fan of a celebrity is always a great time. I mean, they influence you and sometimes pave the way through hard times in your life.

But it’s recently hit headlines that many (once again) have become possessive over people in the limelight who have a personal life. That’s the key sentence, which means why are fans saying hateful things to Hailey Bieber.

You know, Mrs. Bieber?

The one Justin has chosen to love forever and eternity. I won’t apologize when I say this but if you are one of these fans, it’s time to take a step back and realize a few facts.

These may be harsh but if they can’t say it, I will and yes, I don’t matter to you.

You don’t own Justin Bieber or any talent in the industry.

Do you know the definition of “Entertainment,”

Let me just help save you some time.

“The action of providing or being provided with amusement or enjoyment.”

That combined with the fact that they work in the entertainment industry means, this is a job. You know, as we go about our lives. I used to wake up and go to work at a hospital. I loved helping patients smile.

Talent enjoy making you guys smile but when you see such hateful things about a woman you love, why would you want to “entertain?”

It’s just like when you’re told not to touch a cookie.

What happens?

You end up find a way to get that damn cookie and if not, you can’t stop thinking about it, right? Further, this can apply to many things in life.

Guys, at the end of the damn day they bleed the same blood you do and in the case of Justin Bieber and Haily Baldwin, their relationship faces the very problems ours sometimes face with the added stress.

Could you imagine knowing the majority of the planet knows about you and your life?

Getting up every morning to do your job and help “entertain,” but you run into horrible tabloids with false data or hateful comments?

That’s just as hard as going to school when you know you made a mistake and everyone knew about it, or at least the most relatable one I can think of, judge me, I don’t care.

Why can we not understand that “celebrities,” have a private life, they deserve respect just as you do in life? In fact, how does it make you feel when someone hurts you with the power of words?

We’ve stated this once before but honestly, there are still those who do not get it.

You do not own Justin Bieber. Chances are you will likely never be his “love.” But that is okay, I mean, he helped you with his talents.

You do not personally know Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon or even Tony freaking Hawk.

Therefore that’s the understanding, they influence you, they make your life better.

Share how they make your life good, not what you think about their life. Nobody in this world likes negative people.

Celebrities are hired by companies to ENTERTAIN, they are not required to do anything outside of their work agreements but they do, why is that not enough?

Sigh, much love and blessed be.

