Octavian Vlad breaking into acting and sports!

Octavian Vlad Heflin was born on November 4, 2003. He’s best known as “Octo,” by his family, friends and sports fans.

The 15-year-old rising star is proving to the world that it doesn’t matter how young you are, you can dream big.

It was evident from the time he was 2-years-old he would gain a huge love for football, basketball and most recently acting.

Equally important, he has booked his first gig on an undisclosed Disney film in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Regardless of the task at hand, the perseverance he has for training, school and his future is making him shine bright.

In fact, Positive Celebrity spoke to his mom who shared his love of sports.

“Man, From the time he was 8-years-old, he always works hard on many levels including discipline. Usually when an 8-year-old wants sweets or to hang out and have sleepovers they do but Octo pushed himself to stay healthy and put a lot of focus into physical activity and eating healthy.



Yes, he wants to have sweets but he usually would pass on them… It was a choice he had to make on his own. We encouraged him and have been proud of all his hard work.”

When we asked about where they would like to see him in 10-years, they spoke of his dream.



“I really want him to be an NFL player, it’s not about the money, it’s about how much he has given up since he was 8-years-old. She continued. As a mom, all I want to do is see him succeed in all that he loves. I don’t know, there’s just something about the way he plays football, nobody can touch him.”

Alongside Octo and a huge influence is his dad and coach (Cody Heflin).

Together they have worked hard enough to win State Championships as well.

Cody supported Octo and his dreams so much, he would pack clothes so he could go from work straight to practice and even games. Both of them not getting home until later in the evening.

And we can’t forget, he still had homework to do as well, that’s a star right there, don’t you guys think?

Rain, sunshine or snow, he’s out there getting it done and positive celebrity couldn’t be more proud of this young man. And with his dad by his side as a coach, there was no room for failure and a lot of bonding.

Octavian Vlad is truly a rising star. And we cannot wait to see where the paths will take him in life. The hard work, the long hours training and especially facing your fears as an actor takes courage.

Courage is what we see when meeting with Octavian.

Blessed be!

Octavian through the years.



























Like this: Like Loading...

Related