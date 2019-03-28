Justin Bieber opens up about his love for Hailey Bieber to trolls.

The wheel of hate keeps turning as Justin and Hailey Bieber attempt to live a normal life.

You know, the one where fans aren’t attacking him for the choices he makes and the bride he has fallen in love with, his wife Hailey BIEBER!

In fact, referring to these trolls as fans would be fake news. So, let us get to the point.

Once again, people behind screens who have no respect have been creating dedicated Instagram and Twitter accounts meant to diss on Hails. Literal, pure hatred, words that not one person in this world should have to read about the one they love.

Why?

That is the one question floating in the air, what’s the point in creating these accounts, wasting your time, the time you don’t get back in your life just to diss someone else’s life?

There is no point because it doesn’t make your life better and it doesn’t benefit the lives around you, there is no point.

It’s just hate and it’s wrong.

J-dawg opened up about the situation via Instagram in a comment and it breaks our hearts to even hear there are still people in the world being judgemental.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U to get are wrong on so many levels I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all the immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!!” He continued. “Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything”

What if the roles were reversed? What if Hails was “the first,” Selena? What do you think would be the case now?

Ya’ll talking sh*t would be hating on Hailey Bieber.

No, their love is not fake.

So guess, what, bluntly, stop your bullcrap because it’s not going to get you your 3-seconds of fame, Justin Bieber isn’t going to continue to read comments, in fact, he might even disable them, he might stop using socials all together, is that the goal?

Just stop, he’s right, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say it at all. It’s not a mistake when you’re behind a screen because you have time to think about what you’re about to write.

Further, in all seriousness, share this because the real fans know this but the fake ones, they don’t get it yet.

Blessed be.

Get to know Hailey Bieber below, 73 questions with Hails and reasons to love her for who she is in real life.

